December 22, 2016 News » Cartoon

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Santa Rapert and Baphomet 

By
click to enlarge cartoon-865b8afffba3de64.jpg
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Tags:

more News »

More Cartoon »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Tommy Durham

Readers also liked…

  • Eligible voters removed from rolls

    Arkansas Times reporters contacted election officials around the state to see how they had handled flawed felon data from the secretary of state. Responses varied dramatically.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 11, 2016

  • Real Republicans don't do pre-K

    Also, drifting away from trump, Hudson's downfall at ASU and more.
    • Aug 11, 2016

  • Asa on pre-K

    • by Tommy Durham
    • Aug 17, 2016

Most Shared

Latest in Cartoon

Visit Arkansas

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years

Iconic music venue hosts 90th birthday bash NYE weekend

Event Calendar

« »

December

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Most Viewed

  • Best and worst 2016

    Honestly, it's hard to imagine a bigger dumpster fire of a year, short of the one in which a giant asteroid careens out of the dark like a drunken prom king in his mom's Hyundai and smashes the Earth to smithereens.

  • A tax cut for the rest (finally)

    Also, Congressional scrooges, voter ID again and more.

  • 'Do you want a Baphomet statue?'

    Members of the public made the case against the proposed Ten Commandments monument on state Capitol Grounds.

  • Dear Santa

    All I want for Christmas is a wooden boat with a sail. A cozy cabin cruiser with saucer-sized portholes and a hotplate for heating up the grog and a little spoked wheel for The Cap'n to grimly lash himself to when it comes up a blow.

  • Santa Rapert and Baphomet

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Best and worst 2016

    • The best read of the worst year

    • Posted by Yellowdogdaughter
    • on December 21, 2016

  • Re: Best and worst 2016

    • Always the best read of the year.

    • Posted by Claude Bahls
    • on December 21, 2016

  • Re: Santa Rapert and Baphomet

    • Once that thing is placed upon the Capitol grounds, let the lawsuit begin! Then, we'll…

    • Posted by RYD
    • on December 21, 2016

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation