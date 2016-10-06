October 06, 2016 Columns » Max Brantley

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

So many provocations... 

Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing.

By

Another bad week demands a Worst Of listing:

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge had time to attempt to get a judge to overturn a state civil rights law in Washington. She sent papers to Washington to defend a florist who wants to discriminate against gay people. She has not yet had time to move to enforce Arkansas law against payday lending, in which poor people are charged triple-digit interest on small loans. This so-called federalist wants to kill a Washington state law and won't enforce Arkansas's.

Governor Hutchinson, and all his administration, joined hands with the pharmaceutical industry to fight medical marijuana, a proven benefit to sick people. He claimed science is on his side. This from a governor who ignored science in forcing an unsafe drug protocol on women seeking an early-term abortion and in limiting access to general health care for women.

Though the law prohibits lobbying by legislators, it has not prevented Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson from essentially lobbying the legislature and regulatory agencies on behalf of putative "legal" clients on issues ranging from government youth services contracts to an outfit trying to win legal protection for gambling machines.

More legislators are getting into the "consulting" business. They include a retired railroad worker and a part-time rock musician. What do they "consult" about? Who pays them? They won't say. Did they have consulting businesses before they became legislators? They did not. Suddenly, their consulting is valuable to someone.

Have you seen that TV ad featuring old codgers indignant that out-of-state people are trying to get into the casino business in Arkansas through a constitutional amendment? The current monopoly on casinos in Arkansas is held by families from Missouri and New York.

Nursing home owners have a constitutional amendment to insulate them from lawsuits for abusing or neglecting old people. They title this effort "Health Care Access for Arkansas." Really.

Nursing home owners put their employees to work getting residents, no matter their state of dementia, to sign petitions for an amendment against their interest.

The Waltons' local school lobbyist picked a slate of candidates for the reconstituted Pulaski County Special School Board and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette rubberstamped them. It's designed as another nail in the coffin of conventional public school districts in Pulaski County (and, in time, Arkansas.) The Billionaire Boys Club envisions, over time, white-flight transfers, more segregating charter schools of questionable educational value, splintered suburban districts (Maumelle and Sherwood) and privatization of the Little Rock School District.

Republicans dusted off an old Say McIntosh story, debunked by a DNA test years ago, that Bill Clinton fathered the child of a black prostitute. It will get worse before it's over Nov. 8.

Police agencies in two states gave chase over more than 30 miles from Kennett, Mo., to Paragould and killed one innocent motorist in pursuit of ... a stolen car.

Leaked tax returns showed that Donald Trump cratered several businesses and used a tax code gimmick to reap almost $1 billion in income tax offsets, though he'd suffered no personal losses in his companies' bankruptcies. His defenders called him a genius.

California enacted a law prohibiting state government-paid travel to states with anti-gay laws. These include laws that prohibit local civil rights ordinances. Arkansas has just such a law, along with a law allowing a religious excuse to discriminate against gay people. Reaction in Arkansas to the news from the prevailing political power: "Who cares?" Or, "What does California have that we want anyway?" Uh, Apple maybe? Google?

I could go on, but ...

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

more Columns »

More Max Brantley »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • A visit with Rolf Kaestel, Arkansas's addition to Utah prisons

    Colby Frazier of the Salt Lake City Weekly has written this week about one of his periodic visits with Rolf Kaestel, an Arkansas prison inmate sent to Utah for never-explained reasons, who's spent 35 years behind bars for robbing $264 from a Fort Smith taco stand in 1981. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made sure Kaestel can't seek clemency again until he's in his 70s.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 5, 2016

  • NWA Community College presents true forum on marijuna

    Both sides will be heard in a Northwest Arkansas forum on medical marijuana, a sharp departure from the one-sided anti-marijuana event staged at UCA recently.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 5, 2016

  • Terrified turkeys to fall from sky again

    they'll be dropping live turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville again this Friday and Saturday at Yellville's Turkey Trot Festival. Some people find this funny. The turkeys probably don't.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Little Rock's time

    It is time for Little Rock to demonstrate it is the leading city in Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 19, 2015

  • The education legislature

    Republican political control in Arkansas means many things: lots of gun bills, lots of anti-abortion bills, lots of efforts to make religious belief law, such as discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • The free lunch legislature

    Is it any wonder the Arkansas legislature thinks you can get something for nothing?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 26, 2015

Most Shared

Latest in Max Brantley

  • State university secrets

    Today's subject: lack of accountability at state universities.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • Who's harming women?

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2016

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2016
  • More »

Event Calendar

« »

October

S M T W T F S
  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31  

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: State university secrets

    • It is hardly a surprise that PAC's, masquerading as "foundations", now produce and fund "research",…

    • Posted by Joe Quimby
    • on October 3, 2016

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation