January 19, 2017 Entertainment » In Brief

'Spaceballs' at Riverdale 

Also, Rhett Miller comes to George's.

THURSDAY 1/19

Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin play the happy hour set at Cajun's Wharf, 5:30 p.m., free. Frankie Paul brings his stand-up to the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. Adrian + Meredith join Andy Warr and Mandy McBryde at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. The Blackfoot Gypsies, a blues rock duo-turned-quartet, play a show at Maxine's, 9 p.m. The fourth annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival commences and runs through Jan. 22 in Eureka Springs, featuring Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, details and tickets at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com. Jessica Seven, 3 Miles from Providence, Mortalus and Vent play an all-ages birthday show for Stevie "Zeroknight" McCord at the Rev Room, 8:30 p.m., $5. Fossil Youth, Caving, Everyone Leaves and The Latter Half share a bill at Vino's, 8:30 p.m., $7. It's Trojans-on-Trojans as UALR's women's basketball team plays Troy University at the Jack Stephens Center, 6:30 p.m. The gallery at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's Fine Arts Center opens the show "True Neutral Human," sculpture by Rhode Island School of Design professor Taylor Baldwin, with a gallery reception, 3:30 p.m., followed by a talk by the artist at the Hillside Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. A reception for the juried photography exhibition "Bayou Bartholomew: In Focus" at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is set for 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 1/20

Cuboid hosts a post-inauguration "End of the World" EDM party with ZTwist, Doug Kramer, Syca Bass at the Rev Room, 9 p.m., $10. Big Papa Binns spins the blues at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m., free. Tragikly White performs all night at Stickyz, 9:30 p.m., $10. Hawtmess, Spirit Cuntz and Couch Jackets share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m., $5. Third Degree performs at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Dirtfoot brings its stomp folk to King's Live Music in Conway with Two Dudes, 8:30 p.m., $5. Splendid Chaos plays at West End Smokehouse through Jan. 21, 10 p.m., $7. The John Calvin Brewer Band caps off the weekend races through Jan. 21, 10 p.m., Silk's Bar & Grill in Hot Springs, free. Rhiannon presents "That's So Rave'n," an electronic dance party at Club Sway, 9 p.m. The Clinton Presidential Center hosts workshops in ecology, coding, science and the arts for Girl Fest, 6 p.m. party with an optional overnight stay, event 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.

SATURDAY 1/21

Reggae quintet Chinese Connection Dub Embassy makes a stop at King's Live Music in Conway with an opening set from Jamie Patrick, 8:30 p.m., $5. Evan Felker (of Turnpike Troubadours) and Rhett Miller (of the Old 97's) share a bill at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 9 p.m., $20. The UALR Trojans men's basketball team faces off against the South Alabama Jaguars for Greek Night at the Jack Stephens Center, 6 p.m. Club Sway continues its #glitterrock version of RuPaul's Drag Race with the Fresh Fish contest, 9 p.m. Katie J faces off against DeFrance in the Discovery Music Competition, 9 p.m., $10. Maxine's in Hot Springs welcomes back the Foul Play Cabaret featuring Gianna St. Grace, 9 p.m., $10-$15. Young Gods of America return to the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Comedian and actor Mike Epps performs at the Robinson Center Performance Hall, 8 p.m., $50-$70. Trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling pays tribute to Louis Armstrong in a concert with the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, $40-$55. Corey Smith brings "I Love Everyone" and other country anthems to the Rev Room with Hailey Whitters, 8:30 p.m., $20-$23. Vino's hosts a metal show from The Weeping Gate, All Is At An End, Awaiting Ezkaton and Murkryth, 9 p.m., $7. Crisis plays at Cajun's, 9 p.m., $5. Gallery 26 opens a show of new work by Brian Madden and Marty Smith with a reception featuring music by Kevin Kerby, 7-10 p.m.

MONDAY 1/23

Acclaimed bluegrass quintet Monroe Crossing visits Paragould as part of "Bluegrass Mondays" broadcast on KASU-FM, 91.9, at the Collins Theater, 7 p.m., $5. The Film Society of Little Rock presents "Monday Night Shorts" at The Joint, 7:30 p.m., $8. Kat Robinson, author of "Arkansas Pie," will share stories and recipes at Hillcrest Hall, 6:30 p.m., free.

TUESDAY 1/24

Riverdale 10 Cinema and Diamond Bear Brewery screen Mel Brooks' 1987 parody "Spaceballs," 7 p.m., $8.50. Hot Springs' Landrest and Conway quartet Couch Jackets come to the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Food and culture blogger Rex Nelson gives a noontime talk based on his collection of essays, "Southern Fried: Going Whole Hog in a State of Wonder," at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall, followed by a book-signing. Later in Sturgis Hall, Rock Region Metro hosts a town hall meeting, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 1/25

Denver comedian Sam Tallent makes a last-minute appearance at Vino's with Yung News God, 8 p.m., $5. South Mississippi songwriter Chelsea Lovitt brings her deep alto and her sardonic Nashville-brewed folk to the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Jersey Hotcomic, also known as "The Haitian Sensation" makes a stop at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m., $8. Travis Bowman plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m.

