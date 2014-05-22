State investigating North Little Rock over rejection of adult care home 

Florence Price, groundbreaking composer
Little Rock native Florence Price was the nation's first major African-American female composer. Lesser-known than her male counterpart, William Grant Still, Price is experiencing a renaissance.
