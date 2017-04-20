Terence Blanchard and The E-Collective come to South on Main 

THURSDAY 4/20

Terence Blanchard and The E-Collective round out Oxford American's Jazz Series at South on Main, 8 p.m., $25-$52. The Arkansas Travelers baseball team goes up against the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park, 7:10 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 6:10 p.m. Sat. and 2:10 p.m. Sun., $7-$13. Hungarian-born stand-up comic Zoltan Kaszas performs at The Loony Bin, 7:30 Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. Hayes Carll, a Hendrix College graduate who swept this year's Austin Music Awards, performs at the Rev Room, with Band of Heathens, 8:30 p.m., $20. Michael Dean Damron takes his tirades against Fred Phelps and the Westboro Baptist Church to the White Water Tavern with Cory Call and Shane Sweeney, 9 p.m. The Little Rock Wind Symphony performs a concert featuring a work of parody, "Godzilla Eats Las Vegas," at Second Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10. In partnership with AETN, Pulaski Technical College screens the next in PBS's "American Masters" series, "Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise," 9:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Center for Humanities and Arts Theater (CHARTS), 3000 W. Scenic Drive, free. Pianist Tommy Priakos entertains at Central Arkansas Library System's Roosevelt Thompson Library as part of the "Sounds in the Stacks" series, 38 Rahling Circle, 6:30 p.m., free. Third Degree plays at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. The 2017 Arkansas Jazz Festival kicks off with a concert at Central High School, 7 p.m., $10. Activist, author, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and priest Rev. John Dear gives a talk, "Peace, Politics and Protest," at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall, noon, free. Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White goes for laughs at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 8 p.m., $42-$53.

FRIDAY 4/21

Fayetteville's Youth Pastor brings its "praisin' and blazin' " set to Four Quarter Bar with Solo Jaxon, 10 p.m., $7. Dizzy 7 and Arkansas Circus Arts perform at Wildwood Park for the Arts for the organization's 19th annual Wine & Food Feastival, 6:30 p.m., $65. Soul singer Charlotte Taylor performs at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Georgia country recording artist Brantley Gilbert performs at Verizon Arena, 7 p.m., $35-$40. Mentalist Paul Prater performs at The Public Theatre for "Aetheric: A Trip Inside Your Mind," 8 p.m., $12-$15. The UA Little Rock Trojans baseball team takes Gary Hogan Field, pitted against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 6 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., free. Punk rockers The Crisco Kids, Junkbomb and Black Horse share a bill at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $5. The Southbound Music Festival kicks off in Helena, featuring performances from Ray Wylie Hubbard, Lee Roy Parnell, Adam Faucett and more, 5:15 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m. Sat., $20-$30. Rayland Baxter channels Paul Simon's locktight arrangements and breezy melodies with tunes from "Imaginary Man" at the Rev Room, with Elise Davis, 8 p.m., $15. Against the Grain plays a free show at Markham Street Grill and Pub, 8:30 p.m. Tragikly White takes the stage at Stickyz, 9:30 p.m., $10. Guitarist and songwriter Christine DeMeo performs at Maxine's, Hot Springs, 9 p.m., $5. Vino's hosts a metal show with Becoming Saints and My Hands At War, 8 p.m., $5. The Squarshers jam at King's Live Music in Conway, 8:30 p.m., $5. Splendid Chaos performs at West End Smokehouse, 10 p.m., $7.

SATURDAY 4/22

The Arkansas Times Blues Bus departs at 9 a.m. for the culmination of the 14th annual Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, Miss., from the old Ray Winder Field parking lot, $125/single ticket, $199/two tickets. The Dangerous Idiots and Vintage Pistol share a bill at Discovery Nightclub, 10 p.m., $10-$12. I Was Afraid and Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase winners Ghost Bones perform at Maxine's, Hot Springs, 9 p.m., $5. Human rights activist Ajamu Baraka speaks at Philander Smith College as part of his "Power to the People" tour, 6 p.m., free. King's Live Music in Conway hosts a Dueling Piano Show with TK Cowboy and Matt Rikard, 8:30 p.m., $5. Arkansauce releases its new album with a show at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, 8:30 p.m., $10. Shannon Boshears brings her blues-tinged rock to Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Country songwriter Phil Vassar performs at The Delta School's Wildwood Mansion as part of the Wilson (Arkansas) Music Series, 8 p.m., $75. Pine Bluff R&B ensemble The On Call Band performs at South on Main, 9 p.m., $15. Conway's Murkryth and Russellville's For Godless Sake bring some earplug-required black metal to the back room at Vino's, 9 p.m. Weakness for Blondes takes the stage at Four Quarter Bar in Argenta, 10 p.m., $7.

MONDAY 4/24

The Supersuckers will make a Monday night feel like a Friday night with their R-rated rock, 9 p.m., Four Quarter Bar in Argenta, $10-$12. The Film Society of Little Rock hosts "Good Things/Small Packages," an evening of "microshorts" at The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 7 p.m., $8.

TUESDAY 4/25

Kesha lands at the University of Central Arkansas's Farris Center, 8 p.m., $28. Frontier Circus and the P-47s share a bill at the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m., $7. Science Cafe Little Rock explores "The Science of Memory," 7 p.m., Whole Hog Cafe, 12111 W. Markham St., free. Auras, Levels, Census and Eva play on the top level of the Low Key Arts Building, Hot Springs, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

WEDNESDAY 4/26

Boston brings its tried and true sound to Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m., $36-$79. The Funkanites take the stage at South on Main for the Sessions series, 8 p.m., $10. Blues-rock legend Delbert McClinton plays a show at Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and the Arts (CHARTS), 7:30 p.m., $10-$200. Six comedians face off at The Loony Bin for a chance to advance to the World Series of Comedy, 7:30 p.m., $8. This year's Jazz in the Park series ends with Sounds So Good, River Market History Pavilion, 6 p.m., free.