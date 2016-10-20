The Arkansas ale trail 

click to enlarge

In 2010, there were four craft breweries in the state. Today, there are — well, it depends on how and when you count. According to the state Alcohol Beverage Control Board, there are 31 with a license to brew, though one of those, 501 Brewing Co. in Saline County, doesn't have a retail location and likely won't until 2017, and another, the national chain BJ's Brewhouse, doesn't brew its house beer in Arkansas. That count will only expand. We're amid a craft beer explosion, where new breweries pop up every other month and all existing ones that have aspirations to grow are doing so.

In other words, there's never been a better time to hit the road and sample some suds — and that's likely to remain the case for the near future. We've arranged our guide in order of rough proximity. Unless otherwise noted, taprooms don't serve food. We've described output by barrels in several instances below. One barrel is equal to about two kegs of beer, or roughly 330 12-ounce pours.



Lost Forty Brewing

Little Rock

The rapid success of Lost Forty has been somewhat of a surprise even for Yellow Rocket Concepts, the Little Rock restaurant group behind Lost Forty and some of Central Arkansas's most beloved restaurants — Big Orange, Heights Taco & Tamale, Local Lime and ZAZA. In not even two years, it's more than tripled its output. In 2015, Lost Forty became the largest brewery in the state, and, on target to produce around 9,000 barrels this year, it will hold that distinction — and by a significant margin. "First and foremost we want to be an Arkansas brewery," co-owner John Beachboard says. But in recent weeks, out-of-state distributors have approached Lost Forty about adding its popular Love Honey Bock to their portfolios. That's kind of hard to say no to, Beachboard says. Still, there remains much more growth potential in Arkansas, he said. Look for Lost Forty to expand its year-round offerings and grow its seasonal program. Also possibly on the horizon: a facility to expand its barrel-aging program and do sour beers. The brewery's cavernous taproom, with communal, beer-hall-style seating and two massive flat-screen TVs, stays packed. Beachboard and Co. recently purchased a custom-built smoker made from a salvaged 1,000-gallon propane tank that lives behind Lost Forty, and it's been running weekly specials on pork butt, ribs and brisket. Look for barbecue to become a bigger presence on the already popular menu. 501 Byrd St., 501-319-7275.



Rebel Kettle

Little Rock

Rebel Kettle has just about everything you could want in a brewpub: a wide variety of beers to try on 16 taps (in just six month of operation, brewer John Lee has put out 88 different beers); a menu of excellent, Cajun-tinged pub grub, along with complimentary popcorn; a large deck and fenced-in outdoor area with picnic tables and cornhole boards; and big ambitions. Aside from a few half-barrel kegs, Rebel Kettle has been unable to distribute because demand in its brewpub has been so high. So it's doubling capacity and already discussing opening another production facility, where it could continue to brew more beer, add a canning or bottling line and move into a more extensive barrel-aging and sour program. Also maybe coming soon for the East Village brewpub: an outdoor stage for live music. Looking for an introduction to Rebel Kettle? Try the Working Class Hero, a blonde ale. It's the brewery's best seller by far, Lee says. 822 E. Sixth St., 501-374-2791.



Damgoode Brews

Little Rock

Damgoode's mini pizza empire — with three locations in Little Rock and one in Fayetteville — got into the beer business in 2015, when it moved into the former home of Boscos Restaurant & Brewing Co. in the River Market district. Longtime Boscos brewer Joshua Quattlebaum continues to run the show. He and his crew maintain three staples — Red Ribbon Golden Ale, Arkansas Amber and Damgoode Pale Ale — along with a rotation of specials, like Darth Porter and its toned-down coffee porter cousin, Jabba the Porter, and their take on traditional German lager, Arktoberfest. The River Market district location, which has outdoor seating that's especially coveted during an event at the First Security Amphitheater and a large horseshoe-shaped bar inside, is the only place to consistently get all the brews Damgoode churns out, though you'll find some offering at every location. 500 President Clinton Ave., 501-664-2239.



Blue Canoe Brewing Co.

Little Rock

When Blue Canoe opened in December 2014 in the River Market district, its taproom and brewery space were among the smallest in the state. Brewers Laura Berryhill and Patrick Cowan, who co-own Blue Canoe with Cowan's wife, Ida Cowan, had to take over the taproom on Monday and Tuesday just to get brewing done. But now on the eve of its second anniversary, Blue Canoe will soon be open daily. The owners have been able to add square footage to the brewery and the space next door, where they opened the restaurant Taco Beer Burrito. TBB serves wine and liquor, which you can't take next door to the taproom, but you can dine on the TBB food at Blue Canoe. Of its year-round brews — 4X4 Pale Ale, Whittler Milk Stout, Wolf Trail Irish Red, Razorback Rye PA and Bear Trail Belgian Blonde — Patrick Cowan says the 4X4 Pale (7.5 alcohol by volume) is probably the best seller. Business is good, Cowan says. He just left his job as a lawyer to go full time at the brewery, he's tripled his fermenting capacity since opening, and Blue Canoe is now being distributed by Glazers in Little Rock and in Northwest Arkansas.425 E. Third St., 501-492-9378.



Stone's Throw Brewing

Little Rock

Stone's Throw Brewing's Ninth Street taproom is a neighborhood pub in the best kind of way. It's often sleepy — a quiet place to get an afternoon pint — but it gets hopping with some regularity. There's a biergarten with six large picnic tables that the brewery added in 2015 for when the weather's nice and an annex for 16 additional seats that opened earlier that year for when it's not. A food truck is always parked outside and you're welcome to eat from it or any other outside food inside the taproom. Stone's Throw keeps its Amadeus Vienna Lager (its best seller), Common Sense California Common and Shamus Oatmeal Stout on tap year-round along with a rotating cider selection and three seasonals that change every three months. Every Tuesday is Hops for Hope, where $1 of every pint sold goes to a local charity of the month. Brewer and co-owner Ian Beard says he and his partners don't have ambitions of growing Stone's Throw too much beyond the 600 barrels they're currently producing. Distribution is only in Pulaski County and will likely stay that way. But keep on the look out for expanded offerings, including more barrel-aged beers (in partnership with Rock Town Distillery). 4402 E. Ninth St., 501-244-915.



Vino's Brewpub

Little Rock

Now in its 26th year, Little Rock's first brewpub is also the state's oldest continually operating brewery. Owner Henry Lee has resisted the urge to change up a winning formula. The menu remains little more than pizza and calzones — among the best in town by our estimation — while the venue room in the back continues to be open to all-ages and the signature brews are always in rotation on tap. We wouldn't have it any other way. Lee did make one welcome update several years back: an expanded, multilevel outdoor seating area. Now is an especially good time to revisit Vino's if it's been a while. After some time at Damgoode and working as a gypsy brewer on his own Moody Brews, Josiah Moody is back at Vino's, brewing all the beloved regular styles — Firehouse Pale Ale, Lazyboy Stout, Rainbow Wheat — along with special Moody Brews. 923 W. Seventh St., 501-375-8466.



Refined Ale Brewery

Little Rock

Windell Gray does it all. He handles all the brewing at Refined Ale, hand-bottles his five varieties and runs Refined Ale Catering out of his mother's adjacent restaurant, Wayne's Catering, which has been in business in Little Rock for more than 35 years. Gray worked as a trucker for years, but when that business started to slow, he decided to take over the Cedar Street space and make a longtime hobby a business. The opening of Refined Ale in 2010 made Gray the first African American to own a brewery in the state. Another quality that likely makes him unique among the state's brewers? He doesn't drink. After self-distributing for years, he recently got a license to be open daily and sell his bottled beer and malt liquor from the brewery. So far, sales have been swift, he said. His Arkansas Premium Craft Irish Stout is his biggest seller, Gray said. 2221 S. Cedar St., 501-280-0556.



Buffalo Brewing Co.

Little Rock

The Water Buffalo sells supplies to hobby brewers and winemakers, home gardeners, picklers and people who want to make their own cheese and soda. Now, owner Nolen Buffalo (yep, that's really his name) has opened Buffalo Brewing, a microbrewery in the back of the store with a small taproom attached. After only a month in business, demand has been so high that Buffalo has already added fermentation tanks to double his capacity. He's rotating in four beers: a pineapple wheat (the most popular so far), a red ale, a chocolate stout and a pale ale. Brewing three days a week, if he's really "humping it," he says he might do 300 barrels per year. In addition, he's stocking a wide range of local brews on 16 taps and opening up the brewery and some taps to accomplished home-brewers. Buffalo is excited about the prospects for the store, which already offers free how-to classes. "Now, when people come in and say they want to learn to brew beer, we can walk over to the taproom and taste some beers and get some benchmarks for, say, what a stout is supposed to taste like or what a saison is supposed to smell like." 106 S. Rodney Parham Road, 501-725-5296.



Diamond Bear Brewing Co.

North Little Rock

The state's first production brewery — founded in 2000 — is still growing. After moving from Little Rock to North Little Rock and opening the Arkansas Ale House brewpub in 2014, Diamond Bear increased production by 30 percent in 2015 to 4,000 barrels and was on pace to grow similarly after the first six months of this year when equipment problems slowed it down. After repairs, the brewery has been in catch-up mode, owner Russ Melton said. That's forced it to forgo experimenting with more exotic beers so it can keep up demand for its standard brews: Pale Ale, Southern Blonde, Presidential IPA, Two Term Imperial IPA, Paradise Porter and Dogtown Brown. But stay tuned for more from its Hibernation series of barrel-aged beer and expanded distribution for its delicious, nonalcoholic Big Rock Root Beer, Melton says. The Ale House's food menu — the Reuben and wings, especially — have a dedicated following. And take note: When the weather is nice, the brewery brings out cornhole and other lawn games for patrons to play in its large north lawn and the outdoor patio fills up. 600 N. Broadway St., 501-708-2739.



Flyway Brewing Co.

North Little Rock

Matt Foster has a grand vision for Flyway Brewing — and Arkansas beer culture. Just off the trolley line in Argenta, his comfortable, modernly appointed brewery sits in a 5,000-square-foot building that in past lives was a Safeway grocery store, a tire shop and a pool hall. In keeping with the brewery's name, which comes from the Mississippi Flyway, the migration route that takes birds over Arkansas to and from Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, all of his year-round beers have migration-themed names: Bluewing Blueberry Wheat, Early Bird IPA, Free Range Brown Ale, Migrate Pale Ale and Shadowhands Stout. The food menu, in a similar vein, features dishes made largely with game and fish you find in Arkansas, including quail, venison and wild boar sliders. Foster hopes to one day replicate the only-in-Arkansas theme with some of his beer. In 2013, he began to work with farmers and a state agronomist on the Arkansas Native Beer Project, an effort to brew beer made with ingredients grown and processed in Arkansas. It's still ongoing; barley hasn't been grown much in Arkansas and getting a sufficient number of farmers to do test plots of it has been a challenge. Getting people to drink Flyway beer, however, has not been a challenge. In less than a year in operation, the brewery has already added new fermentation tanks to expand capacity and is eyeing another expansion next year to be able to do more packaging. Until then, look out for hand-bottled 22-ounce bottles of Flyway in your favorite liquor store. 314 Maple St., 501-812-3192.





click to enlarge

Superior Bathhouse Brewery



Hot Springs

From 1916 until 1983, Superior Bathhouse drew people from around the country to luxuriate in its "healing" spring waters. Now, Rose Schweikhart uses those thermal waters to brew beer to help people blow off steam. Her Superior Bathhouse Brewery, the first brewery to open in a national park and perhaps the only brewery in the world to use hot spring-fed water, has become one of the leading attractions in downtown Hot Springs. With massive windows across the front and a large front porch, it's an ideal spot to people-watch the tourists parading down Bathhouse Row. Open with tasty food and beer from other beer makers since 2013, Schweikhart couldn't begin brewing her own beer until 2015 because of the lengthy federal permitting process. Already, the brewery is in expansion mode, planning to begin distributing statewide by the end of the year, working toward opening banquet space upstairs and expanding its biergarten. Thus far, the Beez Kneez, a Kolsch infused with honey from Benton and basil from a farm in Malvern, has been the biggest seller. 329 Central Ave., 501-624-2337.



Bubba Brew's Brewing Co.

Bonnerdale (Garland County)

Jonathan Martin is a practicing attorney in Hot Springs who somehow finds time to brew every batch of beer at Bubba Brew's, the microbrewery he owns in Bonnerdale, an unincorporated community 20 minutes southwest of Hot Springs. After home-brewing for 15 years, Martin opened Bubba Brew's in 2014 with partner Ned Bass, a client who became intrigued with the prospect of starting a brewery after Martin offered him one of his special homebrews. The brewery brews and sells draft beer out of Bubba Brew's Sports Pub and Grill, a separate business owned by Ned Bass' son, Jason, who's currently building a second location on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs. The restaurant serves pub grub, has a full bar, hosts karaoke and live bands and has cornhole boards and pool tables. So far, Bubba Brew's has produced about 300 to 400 barrels yearly since opening; Martin would like to increase that to 1,500 and possibly add a small canning line, though he'll stay focused on increasing his current distribution in Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Little Rock and other Central Arkansas locations. By a large margin, Martin says, 10 Point Bock, an amber bock lager, is his best seller. 8091 Airport Road, Bonnerdale, 870-356-4001.



NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS



Gravity BrewWorks

Big Flat (Baxter County)

Longtime Vino's regulars will remember Bill Riffle, who brewed at the pizza-pub for almost a decade in the aughts. When he followed that stint by opening Gravity BrewWorks 11 miles west of Blanchard Springs in Baxter County in 2013, those who didn't know Riffle might have been left scratching their heads. But Riffle and his wife, Tony Guinn, didn't relocate to the middle of nowhere; they opened a brewery on 23 acres on the closest spot in a wet county to home. Riffle had been commuting from his home near Mountain View to Vino's all along. "We mainly concentrate on the best ingredients we can get," Riffle says. "We're not really into gadgets." They prime all kegs with local honey. All their beers are unfiltered and naturally carbonated in kegs. Each week, they brew new styles, which they sell exclusively in the taproom. There's a 16-seat taproom and a large biergarten with a hop trellis outside. Riffle says he's never been able to maintain supply to satisfy demand, but he's in the process of expanding his one-barrel brewing system. 11512 State Hwy. 14 E., 870-448-2077.



Brick Oven Brewery & Pizza Co.

Harrison and Paragould

A mini-chain with locations in Missouri, Mississippi and Texas, as well as Cabot, Conway, Harrison, Paragould, Russellville and Searcy, Brick Oven started brewing beer three years ago to supply all of its locations that are allowed to sell beer. So far the regular styles include an amber, brown ale and oatmeal stout. Locations in Harrison, Paragould and Abilene, Texas, also brew, and word from the Paragould outlet is demand has been difficult to maintain and each brewery is upgrading its system. 814 U.S. Hwy. 62/65 N., Suite 9001-D, Harrison, 870-741-0012; 2410 Linwood Drive, Paragould, 870-236-4200.



Prestonrose Farms & Brewing Co.

Paris (Logan County)

Back when she was running a marine microbial biology lab at the University of California at Santa Cruz, Liz Preston said she and her husband, Mike, started hobby brewing. That was before craft beer was cool. With a passion for cooking and healthy eating, the Prestons long wanted to own an organic farm and brew beer with homegrown ingredients. When Mike, a chemist, got a job at Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville, they decided to make their dream a reality and bought a 10-acre hilltop farm 12 miles east of Paris, between Subiaco and Midway, and installed a one-barrel brewing system. Liz Preston said she didn't know what to expect when they opened — there was no craft beer for sale anywhere nearby — but demand has been so high that the Prestons are planning to expand into a 15-barrel system in their 100-year-old barn. Prestonrose beer is only available to go in growlers (though the Prestons offer tasting flights like wineries at the farm), but when the expansion is complete late next year, Liz Preston hopes to be able to sell food she's grown along with pints in an on-farm pub and biergarten. 201 St. Louis Valley Road, 479-847-5174.



Columbus House Brewery

Fayetteville

A three-barrel brewhouse owned by three University of Arkansas alumni, Columbus House bills itself as a low-key neighborhood spot where students and other folks can stop in for a pint. Located just off the Scull Creek Trail near campus, the brewery has a cozy taproom, including a red maple bar top built by one of the owners and an outdoor patio. You'll always find Yellow Card Golden Ale, Nutty Runner Brown Ale, Weekend Warrior IPA and Spottie Ottie Oatmeal Stout on tap. 479-935-3752, 701 W. North St.



West Mountain Brewing Co. and Tiny Tim's Pizza

Fayetteville

In the '90s, Tiny Tim's Pizza owner John Schmuecker took steps to brew beer for his restaurant, but after equipment and personnel troubles, he shelved his plans and for 13 years nothing happened with West Mountain Brewing despite a "coming soon" sign that failed to deliver for years. Then Andy Coates got the brewery up and running in 2011 and made it a destination before leaving to found Ozark Brewing. Since then, the popular hangout on the south side of the Fayetteville square has gone through several brewers, but it remains a " 'Cheers'-type bar, filled with an amazing crew of locals" who come in every day, said Casey Letellier, the new brewer. Letellier came from 28 Springs in Siloam Springs and, before that, Bathtub Row Brewing in New Mexico. The brewery's IPA is a customer favorite, Letellier said. 21 W. Mountain St., 479-521-5551.



The Hog Haus Brewing Co.

Fayetteville

Fayetteville's oldest brewpub is getting a facelift. All new plumbing, heat and air, doors and windows, bar tops and more. In the meantime, owner Juli Sill recently debuted a new food menu and is searching for a brewer to anchor her Dickson Street brewpub. 430 W. Dickson St., 479-521-2739.



Fossil Cove Brewing Co.

Fayetteville

Fossil Cove owner/brewer Ben Mills started making wine during his undergraduate years at Arkansas Tech University. It wasn't very good, so he turned to home-brewing beer and later enrolled in brewmaster school at University of California-Davis. He named the brewery after a favorite fossil-laden cove of Beaver Lake and uses a T-rex fossil wearing a top hat for a logo. You'll always find Paleo American Ale, La Brea Brown, Birch Ave. Blonde, Oatty (Oatmeal) Stout, IPA No. 3 and T-Rex Tripel on tap. In liquor stores in Northwest Arkansas and, increasingly, Central Arkansas, you won't miss Fossil Cove's colorful, cartoon-covered cans of Paleo American Ale and La Brea Brown. The Container Kitchen, a separate business owned by Mills and Little Bread co-owner Mitchell Owen and housed in a shipping container adjacent to the brewery, offers sliders and tacos. 1946 Birch Ave., 479-445-6050.



Apple Blossom Brewing Co.

Fayetteville

Named for the state flower and founded in 2013 by the owners of the popular Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Apple Blossom is perhaps the largest brewpub in the state and one of a small handful in Northwest Arkansas. It's got a full, kid-friendly menu with a 250-seat bar and dining room. Collaborations with other breweries throughout the state — Bike Rack, Moody Brews, West Mountain — have been a regular feature on tap. But whenever you go, you'll find Fayetteweisse, Armstrong APA, Unwind Wheat, Nitro Hazy Morning Coffee Stout and Soulless Ginger Ale (a rye ale brewed with fresh ginger). 1550 Zion Road No. 1, 479-287-4344.



Black Apple Crossing

Springdale

In 1900, Benton and Washington counties produced more apples than any other county in the country. While the boom didn't last, the Ozarks remain prime apple country. That enables the brewers at Black Apple Crossing, the state's first and only cidery in modern times, to use only local and regional ingredients in its hard apple ciders. Owners Leo Orpin, John Handley and Trey Holt spent years as hobby brewers with the aim of opening a brewery. "Our friends told us our beer wasn't good, but our cider was great," Orpin said. Because of its reliance on seasonal ingredients, Black Apple's lineup is always changing, but it'll always have dry, semi-sweet and hoppy varieties on tap. The brewery is using 700 square feet in the 8,000-square-foot former George's chicken hatchery for its taproom. Orpin said it might expand that space and maybe carve out room for a restaurant. Only sold since July, Black Apple is available at about 20 locations in Northwest Arkansas, but look for major growth and a package of some sort down the road, Orpin said. 321 E. Emma Ave., 479-751-0337.



Core Brewing and Distilling Co.

Springdale

The state's second-largest brewery is everywhere. On pace to brew around 6,000 barrels this year, a 33 percent increase over last year, the Springdale brewery distributes its cans emblazoned with a wiener dog logo throughout Arkansas as well as in Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Georgia. Meanwhile, its English-style public houses, often with beer and nothing else on the menu, have been popping up like Starbucks cafes. There are two in Springdale and one each in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, North Little Rock and inside the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, with more likely on tap. The public houses are the place to try the full range of Core brews as well as those that the brewery is taste-testing for wider release. Next year, Core will open a distillery in Fort Smith and produce bourbon, rum and brandies, according to owner Jesse Core. "Our motto is we let our customers drive our growth," Core says. "When there's an opportunity, we figure it out."



New Province Brewing Co.

Rogers

Derrick McEnroe got a job as an analyst for MillerCoors' Bentonville office after college around the same time he got a homebrew kit from his mom. "Four or five years later, here we are," McEnroe said recently. In March, he opened New Province Brewing Co. in an 8,000-square-foot warehouse in Rogers. Already, he's purchased Fossil Cove's old canning machine to make a leap in production brewing. McEnroe's year-round brews include Civilian Pale Ale, Philosopher IPA, Citadel Belgian Tripel, White Queen Belgian Wit and Yeoman Porter. New Province's tap room seats 60 and there's a pool table. A food truck is usually out back. 1310 W. Hudson St., 479-246-0479.



Ozark Beer Co.

Rogers

Ozark Beer's philosophy is all about "slow growth," marketing director Marty Shutter says. "We hire slow. We develop recipes slow." But demand has made it difficult to grow slowly. The brewery doubled its production in its first three years in business. It hit its five-year projects in year two. "I don't think we know what it takes to meet demand yet," Shutter said. In an effort to find out — and to help spark downtown revitalization in Rogers — it's soon to move from its warehouse off-the-beaten path to the old Rogers Milling Co. building on the square. Brewer and co-owner Andy Coates first apprenticed and later worked for Goose Island and then spent a couple of years at West Mountain Brewing Co. before going out on his own. His annual special Bourbon Barrel Aged Double Cream Stout has developed such a following that people camped out in the brewery's parking lot the night before the last release. You can find cans of Ozark's American Pale Ale, Belgian Golden Ale and Cream Stout in Northwest and Central Arkansas. India Pale Ale and Onyx Coffee Stout are also available year-round. 1700 S. First St. (moving to 109 N. Arkansas), 479-636-2337.



Foster's Pint & Plate

Rogers

A massive gastropub with seating for 160 and an outdoor patio and fire pit, Foster's also boasts 82 beers on draft, an impressive wine list and a full bar. Owners Chris and Katie Moore know something about the business; they also own Spiriteaux Wines & Liquors next door. Five of Foster's taps are reserved for beer brewed in house, including an IPA, red ale and an Arkansas blonde, and despite the competition, the in-house brews represent a sizable portion of sales. 479-621-0093, 2001 S. Bellview Road.



Saddlebock Brewing

Springdale

Call it destination brewing. Saddlebock sits on 30 acres on the edge of Springdale where the White River flows into Beaver Lake. There are three outdoor decks that overlook woods and pasture, where Black Angus cattle roam. The cattle represent an effort to move the brewpub, the White River Cafe, more closely to farm-to-table, says owner Steve Rehbock, who opened Saddlebock in 2012. Rehbock has been experimenting with delivering food from the cafe kitchen, located across the street, to the taproom by commercial drone. "The deliveries have gone fine, but on the way back we had a crash," he said. A few modifications and Rehbock expects to be up and running in no time. Meanwhile, he's been producing between 1,000 and 2,000 barrels per year, which he says is only a fraction of his capacity. He expects to ramp up production in the not-too-distant future and expand what he's bottling and canning. 18244 Habberton Road, 479-419-9969.



Bentonville Brewing Co.

Bentonville

Bentonville Brewing Co.'s best seller — five times better than anything else — is its Homewrecker IPA, so named because it really did cause some marital strife between some regulars, according to head brewer and co-owner Beau Boykin. So be warned. Like many of its peers, the 1-year-old brewery is planning to build a separate production facility where it will begin canning; Boykin hopes it will be open next summer. In the meantime, it just bought a bottler, so look for more of its brew in Northwest Arkansas liquor stores soon. 1000 S.E. Fifth St., 479-464-0150.



Bike Rack Brewing Co.

Bentonville

Bentonville's first brewery draws its name from the bicycle culture that's gripped Bentonville, especially with the opening of the Razorback Regional Greenway, which passes right in front of the brewery's front door. Owned by six people, most of whom work in Walmart and Sam's Club corporate offices, Bike Rack grew out of a homebrew club, and now, two years after opening the doors of its small taproom, the owners are transforming a former Tyson plant into a new 7,000-square-foot brewery at 801 S.E. Eighth St., sharing part of the former plant with the Northwest Arkansas Community College's Culinary Arts program, some of whose students will learn to brew in Bike Rack. In the new location, the brewery will be able to produce in a day what now takes it a month. It'll start canning and distributing more widely as soon as it moves into the new space. Its five staple beers are Angus Chute American Stout, F.A.S.T. Session IPA, Rusty Tricycle Amber Ale, Faster Double IPA and Urban Trail Golden Ale. 410 S.W. A St., Suite 6, 479-268-6648.