'The Crucible' continues at The Rep 

THURSDAY 11/3

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre continues its run of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible," 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 13, $20-$45. Comedian and country music parodist John Wesley Austin lands at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $8-$12. Members of the Arkansas Chamber Singers perform solo and ensemble pieces for the group's T.G.I. Fall Fundraiser at The Lobby Bar, 6:30 p.m., $50. Chuck Mead, formerly of Bakersfield Sound revivalists BR549, performs at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $7. Nashville surf pop trio *repeat repeat plays at Stickyz with Sattakota, 9 p.m., $8.

FRIDAY 11/4

Blues guru CeDell Davis celebrates his 90th birthday with a concert at the Ron Robinson Theater as part of the Arkansas Sounds music series, 7 p.m., $10. Guest pianist Youmee Kim gives a recital of works by Henry Cowell, Benjamin Lees, Paul Ben-Haim and Robert Scarcella Perino at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., free. Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe celebrate the release of the interactive app to accompany "The Legacy Project" with Snipes and Virtghost at White Water, 9:30 p.m., $10. The Rodney Block Collective hosts "Fade 2 Black" with DJ HY-C, an upscale dance party at South on Main, 10 p.m., $15.

SATURDAY 11/5

Asia Arkansas Magazine hosts the Central Arkansas Asian Festival at Mosaic Church, 6221 Colonel Glenn Road, 10 a.m., free. Mena hosts its annual Ouachita Arts Celebration with music from Logan Lind, 9 a.m., free. Faulkner County Library hosts Urban Farm Fest, a community potluck and festival, 2 p.m., free. New Orleans R&B outfit Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces plays at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Rev Room hosts "The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute," 9 p.m., $10-$20.

MONDAY 11/7

Ron Robinson screens "Gimme Danger," Jim Jarmusch's new rock-doc on Iggy Pop and The Stooges, 6 p.m. A little later, The Uh Huhs pair up with The Harlequins at White Water, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 11/9

Author of Jewish gospel musical "The Colors of Water" and advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement Yavilah McCoy gives the Ben J. Altheimer Lecture on Judaism and Civil Rights at Hendrix College, 7 p.m., free. The Head, Dangerous Idiots and Couch Jackets share a bill at White Water, 9 p.m.