The Dangerous Idiots play Pizza D 

THURSDAY 11/24

If you don't have plans for Thanksgiving, drop by the potluck dinner at Thanksgiving at the Firehouse Hostel & Museum in MacArthur Park, noon. Later, Pizza D'Action holds its 4th Annual Punksgiving with The Dangerous Idiots and Fayetteville's The Silvershakers, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY 11/25

TP and The Feel brings its keyboard-forward jazz grooves to South on Main, 10 p.m., $10. Drag artist Symone, who was profiled in September as an Out in Arkansas feature in the Arkansas Times, performs at Club Sway for "Symone Says," 9 p.m. Stephen Neeper and The Wild Hearts join Dead End Drive and American Lions at Gino's Sports Grill in Benton, 9 p.m. Mountain Sprout stomps out the remaining Black Friday embers at Maxine's in Hot Springs, 10 p.m. Comedian Mitch Fatel does a two-night run at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., $14. The Rev Room hosts "Purple Friday: The Return of the Prince Tribute," 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Big Dam Horns bring their outsized sounds to Stickyz, 9 p.m., $7. The Schwag and Friends of the Phamily jam at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 9:30 p.m., $12. Donna Massey & The Blue Eyed Soul play at Cajun's, 9 p.m., $5. Against the Grain performs at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m., free.

SATURDAY 11/26

Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo join The Couch Jackets at King's Live Music in Conway, 8:30 p.m., $5. The UALR Trojans women's basketball team takes on the St. Louis University Billikens at the Jack Stephens Center, 3 p.m. Robinson Center hosts The Ten Tenors, 8 p.m., $25-$75. "Naughty or Nice? The Tod Crites Holiday Art Show" opens with refreshments and a reception with the artist, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 3715 JFK Blvd., NLR. Shawn James and the Shapeshifters play George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 8:30 p.m., $10. Jesse Aycock joins The Paul Benjamin Band at Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $5. Jet 420 plays at Cajun's, 9 p.m., $5. Tragikly White takes the stage at West End Smokehouse, 10 p.m., $7. Hot Springs' Low Key Arts marks the 10th anniversary of its Arkansas Shorts project with a screening of selected shorts, 7 p.m., followed by the cult classic "The Room," (not to be confused with the 2015 film "Room"), 8 p.m., $5.

MONDAY 11/28

The Bluegrass Martins, an award-sweeping family band from Jefferson City, Mo., turns its fiddles and dobros toward Christmas music at The Collins Theater in Paragould for Bluegrass Monday, sponsored by KASU-FM, 91.9, 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation. Perry County Extension Service holds a forum discussing a potential Master Gardener program in that county, First Electric Cooperatives, 10 a.m. The Capital Hotel serves up eggnog for its annual "A Capital Christmas: Tree Lighting," 5 p.m.

TUESDAY 11/29

The UALR Percussion Ensemble gives a concert featuring works by Warren Benson, R.W. Buggert, David Steinquest and Richard K. Levan and premieres the new chamber group, The Capitol City Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., free, UALR Center for Performing Arts. If you're jonesin' to show what you've got on the 1s and 2s, the White Water Tavern hosts an Open Turntables night, 9 p.m. Vino's Brewpub Cinema screens the 1965 pilot episode of the sci-fi TV series "Lost in Space," 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 11/30

If you're lucky enough to have nabbed tickets within the 45-minute window that the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra was giving them away for free, you could have a spot at the ASO's "Thank You, Little Rock" concert in Robinson Center, 7 p.m. Jaimee Jensen-McDaniel, also known as "The Curvy Soprano," brings her band The Trebled Souls to South on Main, 8:30 p.m., $10. The Human Rights Campaign Arkansas hosts "Where Would Jesus Go? A Forum on Bathroom Bills" with Rev. Denise O'Donnell at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 6:30 p.m. King's Live Music in Conway hosts its final Science Wednesday of the year, "The Science of Food," with Hendrix College professor Dr. Stacey Schwartzkopf and University of Central Arkansas professor Dr. Melissa Kelley, 6:30 p.m. Richard Brodhead, the president of Duke University, gives a lecture in Sturgis Hall of the Clinton School of Public Service, noon.