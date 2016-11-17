The Salty Dogs play South on Main 

THURSDAY 11/17

The Islamic Center of Little Rock hosts "Religious Liberty," a conference featuring guest speakers Imam Mahmoud Al-Denaway, Jim Winkler and Charles Watson Jr., with panel responses from representatives of the Hindu, Baha'i, Christian and Jewish faiths, 9:30 a.m., 3224 Anna St., $15-$25. Author Tyrone Jaeger reads from his collection of short stories "So Many True Believers" at Faulkner County Library, 7 p.m., free. The Beer Ladies of Arkansas group holds a Teddy Bears Toy Drive for Arkansas Children's Hospital at Diamond Bear Brewing Co., 6 p.m. Jeff Coleman tickles the ivories as part of CALS' Sounds in the Stacks series, Amy Sanders Library, Sherwood, 6:30 p.m. Detroit comedian Rob Little comes to the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu. ($8), 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ($12). Alex Velte plays a free acoustic set at King's Live Music, followed by S.I.N. Karaoke, 8 p.m. The Old State House Museum's Brown Bag Lunch Lecture speaker is Dr. Jan Ziegler on "Project REACH: Researching Early Arkansas Cultural Heritage," noon, free. Percussion-forward garage rockers The Hacking share a bill with Becoming Elephants, Recognizer and Hawtmess at the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m. The Chamber Music Society of Little Rock gives a concert, "Eternal Song," at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 7:30 p.m., free-$25. The Clinton School hosts a lecture, "Locally Laid: How We Built a Plucky, Industry-Changing Egg Farm From Scratch," 6 p.m., Sturgis Hall, free.

FRIDAY 11/18

The Salty Dogs wage a honky-tonk takeover at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Quincy "QNote" Watson and Phillip "Philli Moo" Mouton join Drekka and Chris James for "Be U Soul Expressions" at the Maumelle Event Center, 8 p.m. John Neal plays a free show at Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Rev Room hosts an electronic dance music show with Crankdat and special guests Ryan Viser, SYCA, Madcap and Doug Kramer, 8 p.m., $15-$20.The Lobby Bar Comedy Showcase features Jason Jones, Nick Woodruff, AJ Marlin, Devincey Moore, Geoffrey Eggleston and Ronel Williams, free. Bluesboy Jag & the Juke Joint Zombies return to Rodney's Handlebar & Grill, 7 p.m. Lypstick Hand Grenade take the stage at TC's Midtown Grill in Conway, 9 p.m. Collin vs. Adam and Bombay Harambee make some academic rock at White Water, 9:30 p.m. The Apple Kahler Band performs at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m., free. Frontage, Attagirl and Peach Blush share a bill for a metal show at Vino's, 9 p.m. Secondhand Cannons play at Dugan's Pub, 9 p.m. The Jackson Jennings 5 joins The Toos of Joplin, Mo., at Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $5. Brian Nahlen plays a happy hour set at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., followed by Just Sayin,' 9 p.m., $5. Akeem Kemp brings the blues to King's Live Music in Conway with Kassi Moe, 8:30 p.m., $5. At Oaklawn Park, Dolan & Magness play a free set at Pop's Lounge, 7 p.m., and later, Lost on Utica performs in Silk's Bar & Grill, 10 p.m., free. Weakness for Blondes takes the stage at Argenta's Four Quarter Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. Artist Laura Raborn will auction the first of 15 Trump-inspired collages on her Instagram account (lauraraborn) to benefit Planned Parenthood.

SATURDAY 11/19

Sean Fresh & the NastyFresh Crew release "Teshuvah Project II: Moscato & Leftovers" at White Water, 9 p.m. The El Zocalo Immigrant Resource Center Thanksgiving Event includes a potluck feast, community awards, a puppetry project and an immigrant storytelling exhibit, 5500 Geyer Springs Road, 6:30 p.m. Bentonville's Museum of Native American History hosts Bobby Bridger with a performance of his Black Elk ballad "Lakota," 6 p.m., free. Stone's Throw Brewing hosts a Turkey Trot Run around MacArthur Park, followed by pumpkin pie in the taproom, 1 p.m. The Dizzy 7, featuring crooner Craig Wilson, plays at Dizzy's, 7:30 p.m., free. The Great Arkansas Beer Festival hosts The Great Midtown Benefit to benefit Midtown Billiards, 2 p.m., $20. Tiffany Lee performs her sultry pop at her first show at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Fister, Aseethe and Apothecary share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m., $8. Alex Summerlin holds down the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., free, followed by Hazy Nation, 9 p.m., $5. The talent roster at The Weekend Theater presents Broadway favorites for "Cabaret & Chardonnay," 6:30 p.m., $20. Splendid Chaos accompanies the late night scene at West End, 10 p.m., $7. Jacob Flores plays smooth guitar covers at Oaklawn's Pops Lounge, 7 p.m., free. M2 Gallery's "Holiday Sale" features work by Neal Harrington, Phoenix Murphy, Maddox Murphy, Cathy Burns, Dan Thornhill and others, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 11/20

South on Main offers a special Sunday Supper menu for a performance from Elise Davis and Erin Enderlin, 7 p.m., $10. The Central Arkansas Nature Center hosts "Turkey Mythbusters," a discussion on the history, diet and habitat of the bird, noon, free. Kent Walker Artisan Cheese hosts an Artisan Cheese and Wine Pairing, 5 p.m., $35.

TUESDAY 11/22

Diamond Bear Brewery presents a screening of National Lampoon's "Animal House" at Riverdale 10 Cinema, 7 p.m., $8, complete with a toga contest and beer samples, 6 p.m. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" lands at UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m., $27-$40. The Central Chapter of the Arkansas Canoe Club unites for a pint night at Flyway Brewing to help pay the legal fees of attorneys fighting to save the Buffalo River from contamination by an adjacent hog farm, 7:30 p.m. The Clinton School of Public Service hosts "From Banking to the Thorny World of Politics," a lecture from former Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 11/23

Runaway Planet brings its bluegrass blend and three-part harmonies to White Water, 9 p.m. Bonnie Montgomery & Friends host a Friendsgiving at South on Main, 8:30 p.m., $10. Charlotte Taylor brings her soul set to the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, free. The UALR Trojans women's basketball team takes on Texas A&M at the Jack Stephens Center, 6:30 p.m.