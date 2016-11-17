November 17, 2016 Entertainment » In Brief

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

The Salty Dogs play South on Main 

Also, Sean Fresh releases his new album at White Water Tavern.

THURSDAY 11/17

The Islamic Center of Little Rock hosts "Religious Liberty," a conference featuring guest speakers Imam Mahmoud Al-Denaway, Jim Winkler and Charles Watson Jr., with panel responses from representatives of the Hindu, Baha'i, Christian and Jewish faiths, 9:30 a.m., 3224 Anna St., $15-$25. Author Tyrone Jaeger reads from his collection of short stories "So Many True Believers" at Faulkner County Library, 7 p.m., free. The Beer Ladies of Arkansas group holds a Teddy Bears Toy Drive for Arkansas Children's Hospital at Diamond Bear Brewing Co., 6 p.m. Jeff Coleman tickles the ivories as part of CALS' Sounds in the Stacks series, Amy Sanders Library, Sherwood, 6:30 p.m. Detroit comedian Rob Little comes to the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu. ($8), 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ($12). Alex Velte plays a free acoustic set at King's Live Music, followed by S.I.N. Karaoke, 8 p.m. The Old State House Museum's Brown Bag Lunch Lecture speaker is Dr. Jan Ziegler on "Project REACH: Researching Early Arkansas Cultural Heritage," noon, free. Percussion-forward garage rockers The Hacking share a bill with Becoming Elephants, Recognizer and Hawtmess at the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m. The Chamber Music Society of Little Rock gives a concert, "Eternal Song," at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 7:30 p.m., free-$25. The Clinton School hosts a lecture, "Locally Laid: How We Built a Plucky, Industry-Changing Egg Farm From Scratch," 6 p.m., Sturgis Hall, free.

FRIDAY 11/18

The Salty Dogs wage a honky-tonk takeover at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Quincy "QNote" Watson and Phillip "Philli Moo" Mouton join Drekka and Chris James for "Be U Soul Expressions" at the Maumelle Event Center, 8 p.m. John Neal plays a free show at Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Rev Room hosts an electronic dance music show with Crankdat and special guests Ryan Viser, SYCA, Madcap and Doug Kramer, 8 p.m., $15-$20.The Lobby Bar Comedy Showcase features Jason Jones, Nick Woodruff, AJ Marlin, Devincey Moore, Geoffrey Eggleston and Ronel Williams, free. Bluesboy Jag & the Juke Joint Zombies return to Rodney's Handlebar & Grill, 7 p.m. Lypstick Hand Grenade take the stage at TC's Midtown Grill in Conway, 9 p.m. Collin vs. Adam and Bombay Harambee make some academic rock at White Water, 9:30 p.m. The Apple Kahler Band performs at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m., free. Frontage, Attagirl and Peach Blush share a bill for a metal show at Vino's, 9 p.m. Secondhand Cannons play at Dugan's Pub, 9 p.m. The Jackson Jennings 5 joins The Toos of Joplin, Mo., at Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $5. Brian Nahlen plays a happy hour set at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., followed by Just Sayin,' 9 p.m., $5. Akeem Kemp brings the blues to King's Live Music in Conway with Kassi Moe, 8:30 p.m., $5. At Oaklawn Park, Dolan & Magness play a free set at Pop's Lounge, 7 p.m., and later, Lost on Utica performs in Silk's Bar & Grill, 10 p.m., free. Weakness for Blondes takes the stage at Argenta's Four Quarter Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. Artist Laura Raborn will auction the first of 15 Trump-inspired collages on her Instagram account (lauraraborn) to benefit Planned Parenthood.

SATURDAY 11/19

Sean Fresh & the NastyFresh Crew release "Teshuvah Project II: Moscato & Leftovers" at White Water, 9 p.m. The El Zocalo Immigrant Resource Center Thanksgiving Event includes a potluck feast, community awards, a puppetry project and an immigrant storytelling exhibit, 5500 Geyer Springs Road, 6:30 p.m. Bentonville's Museum of Native American History hosts Bobby Bridger with a performance of his Black Elk ballad "Lakota," 6 p.m., free. Stone's Throw Brewing hosts a Turkey Trot Run around MacArthur Park, followed by pumpkin pie in the taproom, 1 p.m. The Dizzy 7, featuring crooner Craig Wilson, plays at Dizzy's, 7:30 p.m., free. The Great Arkansas Beer Festival hosts The Great Midtown Benefit to benefit Midtown Billiards, 2 p.m., $20. Tiffany Lee performs her sultry pop at her first show at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Fister, Aseethe and Apothecary share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m., $8. Alex Summerlin holds down the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., free, followed by Hazy Nation, 9 p.m., $5. The talent roster at The Weekend Theater presents Broadway favorites for "Cabaret & Chardonnay," 6:30 p.m., $20. Splendid Chaos accompanies the late night scene at West End, 10 p.m., $7. Jacob Flores plays smooth guitar covers at Oaklawn's Pops Lounge, 7 p.m., free. M2 Gallery's "Holiday Sale" features work by Neal Harrington, Phoenix Murphy, Maddox Murphy, Cathy Burns, Dan Thornhill and others, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY 11/20

South on Main offers a special Sunday Supper menu for a performance from Elise Davis and Erin Enderlin, 7 p.m., $10. The Central Arkansas Nature Center hosts "Turkey Mythbusters," a discussion on the history, diet and habitat of the bird, noon, free. Kent Walker Artisan Cheese hosts an Artisan Cheese and Wine Pairing, 5 p.m., $35.

TUESDAY 11/22

Diamond Bear Brewery presents a screening of National Lampoon's "Animal House" at Riverdale 10 Cinema, 7 p.m., $8, complete with a toga contest and beer samples, 6 p.m. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" lands at UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m., $27-$40. The Central Chapter of the Arkansas Canoe Club unites for a pint night at Flyway Brewing to help pay the legal fees of attorneys fighting to save the Buffalo River from contamination by an adjacent hog farm, 7:30 p.m. The Clinton School of Public Service hosts "From Banking to the Thorny World of Politics," a lecture from former Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 11/23

Runaway Planet brings its bluegrass blend and three-part harmonies to White Water, 9 p.m. Bonnie Montgomery & Friends host a Friendsgiving at South on Main, 8:30 p.m., $10. Charlotte Taylor brings her soul set to the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, free. The UALR Trojans women's basketball team takes on Texas A&M at the Jack Stephens Center, 6:30 p.m.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

more Entertainment »

More In Brief »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Latest in In Brief

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

Event Calendar

« »

November

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30  

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation