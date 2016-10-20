October 20, 2016 News » Cover Stories

Toast of the Town 2016 

Pour another glass.

Toast of the Town gives Arkansas Times readers a way to raise a newsprint glass (and a virtual one, too) to the state's bars, booze and breweries. This year, survey participants said "Cheers!" to new champs: Readers crowned South on Main best Central Arkansas bar and South on Main longtime cocktail master David Burnette best Central Arkansas bartender. They also gave cozy and historic Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville top honors in the around-the-state division. As usual, our Toast of the Town issue comes just as we're gearing up for our annual Craft Beer Festival (Friday, Oct. 28). Read all about the festival and the breweries and beers that'll be available for sampling. Because Arkansas can't get enough of craft beer, Lindsey Millar surveys the licensed breweries in the state to help guide you along our winding state ale trail. Meanwhile, David Koon checks in with Arkansas spirits makers Core and Rock Town to see what's new in the craft-distilling scene. Read on, preferably with a cold one in hand.

LITTLE ROCK AND NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Bar
South on Main
Finalists: Capital Bar and Grill, Four Quarter Bar, The Hillcrest Fountain, The White Water Tavern

Bartender
David Burnette (South on Main)
Finalists: Kevin Creasy (White Water Tavern), Derrick Hall (109 & Co.), Veo Tyson (SO Restaurant-Bar)

Best bar for live music
Revolution
Finalists: Four Quarter, South on Main, Stickyz Rock ’n' Roll Chicken Shack, White Water Tavern

New bar
Four Quarter
Finalists: Flyway Brewing, Rebel Kettle Brewing Co., JJ’s Grill, The Water Buffalo

Wine bar
Crush Wine Bar
Finalists: By the Glass, Cache Restaurant, Zin Urban Wine and Beer Bar

Sports bar
Twin Peaks
Finalists: Gusano’s, Fox and Hound, The Tavern Sports Grill, West End Smokehouse and
Tavern

Pickup bar
Ciao Baci
Finalists: 109 & Co., Bar Louie, Cache Restaurant, The Hillcrest Fountain

Gay bar
Sway
Finalists: 610 Center, Discovery, Triniti Nightclub

Dive bar
Midtown Billiards
Finalists: Four Quarter, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town Pump, The White Water Tavern

Hotel bar
Capital Bar and Grill
Finalists: Marriott Lobby Bar, One Eleven at the Capital, Table 28

Neighborhood bar
The Hillcrest Fountain
Finalists: Four Quarter, Pantry Crest, Stone’s Throw Brewing, South on Main

Bar for pool, darts, shuffleboard or other games
West End Smokehouse and Tavern
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Skinny J’s, Town Pump, Zack's Place

Bar for food
Capital Bar and Grill
Finalists: Four Quarter, Reno's Argenta Cafe, The Pantry Crest, South on Main

Happy hour
The Hillcrest Fountain
Finalists: Big Orange Midtown, South on Main, Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, Skinny
J’s

Drinking brunch
U.S. Pizza (Hillcrest)
Finalists: The Fold, Loca Luna, Lost Forty Brewing, South on Main

Patio or deck for drinking
U.S. Pizza (Hillcrest)
Finalists: Cajun's Wharf, Ciao Baci, The Hillcrest Fountain, The Fold

Coldest beer
Twin Peaks
Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Pizza Cafe, The Tavern Sports Grill, U.S. Pizza

Cocktail list
South on Main
Finalists: 109 & Co., Capital Bar and Grill, Ciao Baci, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Bloody Mary
South on Main
Finalists: Midtown, Dugan's Pub, Red Door, Revolution

Margarita
The Fold
Finalists: Cantina Laredo, Heights Taco and Tamale, Local Lime, Santo Coyote

Martini
Capital Bar and Grill
Finalists: 109 & Co., Ciao Baci, The Pantry, South on Main

Local brewery
Lost Forty
Finalists: Flyway, Rebel Kettle, Stone's Throw Brewing, Vino’s

National brew
Boulevard Brewing Co.
Finalists: Abita, Founders Brewing Co., Mother's Brewing Co., Summit Brewing Co.

Locally brewed pale ale
Lost Forty Pale Ale
Finalists: Blue Canoe 4 x 4 Pale Ale, Diamond Bear Pale Ale, Flyway Migrate Pale Ale, Vino’s Pale Ale

Liquor store
Colonial Wines and Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine & Spirits, O'Looney's Wine and Liquor, Sullivant's
Liquor

Brewpub
Lost Forty
Finalists: Diamond Bear Ale House, Flyway, Rebel Kettle, Vino's

Beer selection (bar or restaurant)
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Finalists: Big Orange, The Pantry, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill

Beer selection (retail)
Colonial Wines and Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine & Spirits, Metro Liquor, Sullivant's Liquor

Wine list (bar or restaurant)
The Pantry
Finalists: By the Glass, Ciao Baci, Crush Wine Bar, One Eleven at the Capital

Wine selection (retail)
Colonial Wines and Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor, Grapevine Wines & Spirits, Springhill Wine and Spirits, Sullivant's
Liquor

AROUND ARKANSAS

Bar
Maxine’s Tap Room (Fayetteville)
Finalists: George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville), Grub’s Bar and Grille (Fayetteville), Maxine’s Live (Hot Springs)

Best bar for live music
George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville)
Finalists: Maxine's Live (Hot Springs), Neumeier's Rib Room (Fort Smith), Smoke & Barrel (Fayetteville)

Brewery
Core Brewing (Rogers)
Finalists: Black Apple Crossing (Springdale), Fossil Cove Brewing Co. (Fayetteville), Ozark Brewing Co. (Rogers), Superior Bathhouse Brewery (Hot Springs)


