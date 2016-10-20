Toast of the Town 2016 

Toast of the Town gives Arkansas Times readers a way to raise a newsprint glass (and a virtual one, too) to the state's bars, booze and breweries. This year, survey participants said "Cheers!" to new champs: Readers crowned South on Main best Central Arkansas bar and South on Main longtime cocktail master David Burnette best Central Arkansas bartender. They also gave cozy and historic Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville top honors in the around-the-state division. As usual, our Toast of the Town issue comes just as we're gearing up for our annual Craft Beer Festival (Friday, Oct. 28). Read all about the festival and the breweries and beers that'll be available for sampling. Because Arkansas can't get enough of craft beer, Lindsey Millar surveys the licensed breweries in the state to help guide you along our winding state ale trail. Meanwhile, David Koon checks in with Arkansas spirits makers Core and Rock Town to see what's new in the craft-distilling scene. Read on, preferably with a cold one in hand.



LITTLE ROCK AND NORTH LITTLE ROCK



Bar

South on Main

Finalists: Capital Bar and Grill, Four Quarter Bar, The Hillcrest Fountain, The White Water Tavern



Bartender

David Burnette (South on Main)

Finalists: Kevin Creasy (White Water Tavern), Derrick Hall (109 & Co.), Veo Tyson (SO Restaurant-Bar)



Best bar for live music

Revolution

Finalists: Four Quarter, South on Main, Stickyz Rock ’n' Roll Chicken Shack, White Water Tavern



New bar

Four Quarter

Finalists: Flyway Brewing, Rebel Kettle Brewing Co., JJ’s Grill, The Water Buffalo



Wine bar

Crush Wine Bar

Finalists: By the Glass, Cache Restaurant, Zin Urban Wine and Beer Bar



Sports bar

Twin Peaks

Finalists: Gusano’s, Fox and Hound, The Tavern Sports Grill, West End Smokehouse and

Tavern



Pickup bar

Ciao Baci

Finalists: 109 & Co., Bar Louie, Cache Restaurant, The Hillcrest Fountain



Gay bar

Sway

Finalists: 610 Center, Discovery, Triniti Nightclub



Dive bar

Midtown Billiards

Finalists: Four Quarter, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town Pump, The White Water Tavern



Hotel bar

Capital Bar and Grill

Finalists: Marriott Lobby Bar, One Eleven at the Capital, Table 28



Neighborhood bar

The Hillcrest Fountain

Finalists: Four Quarter, Pantry Crest, Stone’s Throw Brewing, South on Main



Bar for pool, darts, shuffleboard or other games

West End Smokehouse and Tavern

Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Skinny J’s, Town Pump, Zack's Place



Bar for food

Capital Bar and Grill

Finalists: Four Quarter, Reno's Argenta Cafe, The Pantry Crest, South on Main



Happy hour

The Hillcrest Fountain

Finalists: Big Orange Midtown, South on Main, Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, Skinny

J’s



Drinking brunch

U.S. Pizza (Hillcrest)

Finalists: The Fold, Loca Luna, Lost Forty Brewing, South on Main



Patio or deck for drinking

U.S. Pizza (Hillcrest)

Finalists: Cajun's Wharf, Ciao Baci, The Hillcrest Fountain, The Fold



Coldest beer

Twin Peaks

Finalists: The Hillcrest Fountain, Pizza Cafe, The Tavern Sports Grill, U.S. Pizza



Cocktail list

South on Main

Finalists: 109 & Co., Capital Bar and Grill, Ciao Baci, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom



Bloody Mary

South on Main

Finalists: Midtown, Dugan's Pub, Red Door, Revolution



Margarita

The Fold

Finalists: Cantina Laredo, Heights Taco and Tamale, Local Lime, Santo Coyote



Martini

Capital Bar and Grill

Finalists: 109 & Co., Ciao Baci, The Pantry, South on Main



Local brewery

Lost Forty

Finalists: Flyway, Rebel Kettle, Stone's Throw Brewing, Vino’s



National brew

Boulevard Brewing Co.

Finalists: Abita, Founders Brewing Co., Mother's Brewing Co., Summit Brewing Co.



Locally brewed pale ale

Lost Forty Pale Ale

Finalists: Blue Canoe 4 x 4 Pale Ale, Diamond Bear Pale Ale, Flyway Migrate Pale Ale, Vino’s Pale Ale



Liquor store

Colonial Wines and Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine & Spirits, O'Looney's Wine and Liquor, Sullivant's

Liquor



Brewpub

Lost Forty

Finalists: Diamond Bear Ale House, Flyway, Rebel Kettle, Vino's



Beer selection (bar or restaurant)

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Finalists: Big Orange, The Pantry, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill



Beer selection (retail)

Colonial Wines and Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine & Spirits, Metro Liquor, Sullivant's Liquor



Wine list (bar or restaurant)

The Pantry

Finalists: By the Glass, Ciao Baci, Crush Wine Bar, One Eleven at the Capital



Wine selection (retail)

Colonial Wines and Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor, Grapevine Wines & Spirits, Springhill Wine and Spirits, Sullivant's

Liquor



AROUND ARKANSAS



Bar

Maxine’s Tap Room (Fayetteville)

Finalists: George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville), Grub’s Bar and Grille (Fayetteville), Maxine’s Live (Hot Springs)



Best bar for live music

George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville)

Finalists: Maxine's Live (Hot Springs), Neumeier's Rib Room (Fort Smith), Smoke & Barrel (Fayetteville)



Brewery

Core Brewing (Rogers)

Finalists: Black Apple Crossing (Springdale), Fossil Cove Brewing Co. (Fayetteville), Ozark Brewing Co. (Rogers), Superior Bathhouse Brewery (Hot Springs)



