Paninis & Company, a sandwich and salad supplier created by Taziki’s owner Jim Keet, is now providing I Love Juice Bar in the Midtowne Shopping Center with eat-in or take-out meals. The sandwiches use Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses; vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free paninis will be on the menu as well, and there will be salad offerings, too. All will be made to order, rather than preprepared.
Stone's Throw Brewing fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, the businesses have announced.
Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.
Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/
Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes? /more/
Because crazy people tend to be cunning and tireless, it's important to take reality breaks. So this is a column about my 6-year-old orange tabby, Albert, the most unusual cat I've known. /more/
When you deal with tribal people or people from other countries that have their own legal system, oftentimes when they immigrate to the United States, they are fleeing oppression or they're seeking better opportunities. .. But in some of these cases, most of these immigrants tend to cluster in areas where there are other people of the same ethnicity and cultural background, so they have a hard time assimilating into our country. ... In some cases they also bring their problems with them, and they'll bring a legal system with them.There is some debate whether this is merely fanciful anti-terrorist LARPing from demagoguing Republican politicians or an actually harmful measure with terrible real-world results. One thing that's crystal clear is that the problem it purports to solve does not exist.
KARK and Fox16, in response to the fatal shootings late last year of two toddlers, are launching an anti-violence campaign. From their press release:
The goal of the effort will be to cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions. Victory Over Violence will aim to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violence crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring, and hunger.
“Our newsroom grew tired of sitting back and covering these senseless crimes,” said KARK-Fox16 News Director Austin Kellerman. “We decided we needed to be part of the solution. We don’t just serve the community; this is our home. We’re blessed with the platform to promote change and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”
Chances are excellent 2017 is going to be, um, a record year for Eric Church.
In 2016, he won the CMA album of the year award for “Mr. Misunderstood” – the same honor he earned in 2012 for “Chief” – and finished up his "Outsiders World Tour," which hit more than 65 cities and played to almost a million fans. Not bad at all, but he figures to top that this year.
In January he launched his "Holdin’ My Own" Tour, which, if the Arkansas stop Saturday night in North Little Rock was any indication, seems destined to pack arenas across the country for what could be called all Eric, all the time. Or, as he put it, “It’s just us. Ain’t nobody else coming out.”
His ever-present trademark aviator sunglasses in place, he kept a sellout crowd of 16,706 ecstatic for more than three hours in a pair of sets with an intermission of about 20 minutes in between. With no opening act, it was just Church music, his own brand of country that some call outlaw country and others country rock.
Whatever you call it, hurtin’ never sounded as good as it does on “Record Year,” his recent No. 1 hit on the Country Airplay chart. It’s Church at his best. He sings about a guy using old vinyl albums – and more than a little alcohol – to help soothe the pain of a failed romance. Those in the packed house at Verizon, of course, knew every word – “since you had to walk on outta here, I’ve been havin’ a record year” – much to the delight of The Chief himself.
The evening’s highlights included the up-tempo "Drink in My Hand," his first No. 1 single, about drinking to forget your problems, and the anti-hate ballad “Kill a Word” along with “Talladega,” “Cold One,” “Keep On” and his opener, “Mistress Named Music.” And for sure there was the terrific, crowd-pleasing “Springsteen,” his first megahit, a bittersweet account of a young romance with a tip of a trucker’s cap to one of his idols, Bruce Springsteen.
A lot of fans wore their boots to Church Saturday night and waved them in the air to the strands of “These Boots” late in the show. Church gathered up a few of them up, holding them as he sang and then autographing them before returning them to their owners, including one very excited young fan.
Perhaps it was the energy and obvious pleasure he drew from concertgoers, as well as a little Jack Daniels late in the show, that kept him going. By around 11:30, most country concerts are long over, but not this one. After a brief pause and a hearty “I love you, Little Rock,” he closed out the evening with a three-song encore of “Holdin’ My Own,” “Sinners Like Me” and “Those I’ve Loved.”
The Huck's sad & wildly inappropriate attempts at humor may offer some insight into his…
This is the funniest thing I've seen all day-- FACT-CHECKER, FACT-CHECKER--Randy Rainbow Song Parody https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLaYDmJYE8……
Does anyone know even one AR judge who will "benefit from clarification" that Sharia law…
