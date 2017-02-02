Blog Roll

Paninis & Co., I Love Juice Bar join up

Paninis & Company, a sandwich and salad supplier created by Taziki’s owner Jim Keet, is now providing I Love Juice Bar in the Midtowne Shopping Center with eat-in or take-out meals. The sandwiches use Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses; vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free paninis will be on the menu as well, and there will be salad offerings, too. All will be made to order, rather than preprepared.

Stone's Throw, Kent Walker join up to feed brewery fans

Stone's Throw Brewing fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, the businesses have announced.

Ready your muffin tins: Soup Sunday is this weekend

Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.

Dining Review

Steinhaus stellar

February 2, 2017
Steinhaus stellar
Good drink, good grub at Hot Springs beer hall. /more/

A&E Feature

Warriors

February 2, 2017
by Seth Eli Barlow
Warriors
Michael Shaeffer's collection captures queens-in-transition. /more/

Ruby Bridges comes to Searcy

February 2, 2017
by Stephanie Smittle, Aaron Sarlo and Leslie Newell Peacock
Ruby Bridges comes to Searcy
Also, Damin Spritzer, Handmade Moments, Black History Commission Symposium, House of Avalon's Last Dance, The Shook Twins, Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 2, Capital Hotel Informance, The Salty Dogs, The Toos /more/

Max Brantley

Pork and more

Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break: PORK BARREL: The scandal /more/

Ernest Dumas

Trump's obsession

Is it a only a personality disorder, a deeper character flaw, or just an insecure ego, this obsession of President Trump with settling scores with his predecessor, Barack Obama, and critics of all stripes? /more/

Gene Lyons

Man's best friend

Because crazy people tend to be cunning and tireless, it's important to take reality breaks. So this is a column about my 6-year-old orange tabby, Albert, the most unusual cat I've known. /more/

Gum for sale

February 2, 2017
by Sam Eifling
Gum for sale
HBO's 'Becoming Warren Buffett' profiles the Oracle of Omaha. /more/

Skeptical about Anderson

February 2, 2017
by Beau Wilcox
Consider yourselves lucky, Hog fans. Most teams that manage to play about five quality minutes out of 80 in a two-game week don't end up fortunate enough to forge a split like Arkansas did in its latest two road games. /more/

Arkansas Blog

Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:41:00

The Monday line and video roundup

 

Posted By Lindsey Millar

Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:37:00

Bill aimed at non-existent problem of Sharia law in American court system passes House

click to enlarge SMITH: Combats invisible problem. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • SMITH: Combats invisible problem.

The House today passed a bill from Rep. Brandt Smith, modeled on legislation pursued in other states, with the stated aim was to "protect ... citizens from the application of foreign laws." Though such bills, including Smith's, do not explicitly mention Sharia law, that is widely seen as their focus. Smith, spooky like, calls his bill "American laws for American courts."

Smith has long been stressed out about the possibility of Sharia law coming to Arkansas. He tried unsuccessfully to pass a similar bill in 2015. I spoke with him last year about the issue and here's what he had to say:
When you deal with tribal people or people from other countries that have their own legal system, oftentimes when they immigrate to the United States, they are fleeing oppression or they're seeking better opportunities. .. But in some of these cases, most of these immigrants tend to cluster in areas where there are other people of the same ethnicity and cultural background, so they have a hard time assimilating into our country. ... In some cases they also bring their problems with them, and they'll bring a legal system with them.
There is some debate whether this is merely fanciful anti-terrorist LARPing from demagoguing Republican politicians or an actually harmful measure with terrible real-world results. One thing that's crystal clear is that the problem it purports to solve does not exist.

Speaking for his bill today, Smith gave a long speech about American history and the American constitution.

"We are a nation of laws," he said, uncontroversially.

More tendentiously, he said that sneaky foreign legal doctrines were worming their way into American courts in order to impose a sinister agenda and undermine American values. He said that the impact of all this creeping encroachment of foreign legalese "on ordinary American citizens is as profound as it is despairing." That it's invisible despite the profound despair, one must assume, only shows how devious this foreign encroachment really is.

Smith told a few random stories but offered no actual examples of the problem his bill purports to solve. He seemed to more or less acknowledge the invisibility or non-existence of the problem, but said that he wants to "get out in front of potential problems down the road."

Rep. Karilyn Brown spoke for the bill. "All of us have grown up here in America and we know what we find to be customary," she said. "Not everybody has that." She claimed, falsely, that the bill was necessary to combat the practice of female genital mutilation.

Rep. Michael John Gray spoke against the bill. "As a student of the law, nothing we pass in the United States is going to dictate how a court operates in Pakistan," he said.

Rep. Marcus Richmond spoke for the bill. He said that he had traveled to more than 70 nations as a Marine. "I can assure that in places like Pakistan, places like Saudi Arabia, and many of these other countries, there is nothing there that is civilized," he said. Richmond also said that they were bad drivers.

"To think that something you have heard, and may believe, would prevent this from happening in this country, I cannot agree with," Richmond said. "You cannot tell me anybody here can predict what will happen in the future. ... look at the enclaves that come in and the way that people are controlled when they come here."

In closing, Richmond said let's save the children: "You only have to go to the Chop Chop Square one time in  Saudi Arabia to realize that there's a brutality. ... You may not think that anything has happened in the past here in the state of Arkansas, you cannot guarantee that something will not happen in the future. And the protection of children — to keep them from being kidnapped out of this state. If this saves one kid, it's worth the effort."

Rep. Jana Della Rosa spoke against the bill. She said she had no opposition to American laws in American courts, but pointed out that thankfully we already have American laws in American courts. While the bill's backers were talking about the situations in other nations, she noted that a bill passed in the Arkansas General Assembly would have no impact on that.

"I don't think it's necessary," she said. "We're fixing a problem that does not exist. ... I've talked to judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys and nobody really knows exactly what the impact of this would be, but they all agree that at best it does nothing, at worst it causes unintended consequences — and it's almost guaranteed to be litigated and we're almost guaranteed to lose."

Smith closed for his bill by telling the story of an unnamed retired judge who told Smith that he wished he had a bill this to help him when he was on the bench.

The bill passed 63-24 and is on to the Senate.

Among the fears raised about the bill in the debate in House committee last week: Latino Arkansans who worried the bill would affect ID cards issued by consulates to foreign nationals; a representative of the Unitarian Univeralist church who asked whether the references to Amendment 83 were an attempt to abridge the rights of same-sex couples; an attorney who said the bill could create headaches for international business transactions in the state; and, multiple speakers who expressed concern the law was targeting Muslims. No member of the public spoke in favor of the bill.

 

Posted By David Ramsey

Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:02:00

Crime / Media

KARK and Fox16 launch anti-violence initiative

KARK and Fox16, in response to the fatal shootings late last year of two toddlers, are launching an anti-violence campaign. From their press release:


The goal of the effort will be to cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions. Victory Over Violence will aim to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violence crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring, and hunger.

“Our newsroom grew tired of sitting back and covering these senseless crimes,” said KARK-Fox16 News Director Austin Kellerman. “We decided we needed to be part of the solution. We don’t just serve the community; this is our home. We’re blessed with the platform to promote change and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

They're seeking community involvement; more information in full press release, after the jump:

/more/  

 

Posted By David Ramsey

The Thursday line and video roundup

Rock Candy

Monday, February 6, 2017 - 10:11:00

Review: Eric Church at Verizon Arena

click to enlarge Eric Church - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Eric Church


Chances are excellent 2017 is going to be, um, a record year for Eric Church.

In 2016, he won the CMA album of the year award for “Mr. Misunderstood” – the same honor he earned in 2012 for “Chief” – and finished up his "Outsiders World Tour," which hit more than 65 cities and played to almost a million fans. Not bad at all, but he figures to top that this year.

In January he launched his "Holdin’ My Own" Tour, which, if the Arkansas stop Saturday night in North Little Rock was any indication, seems destined to pack arenas across the country for what could be called all Eric, all the time. Or, as he put it, “It’s just us. Ain’t nobody else coming out.”
His ever-present trademark aviator sunglasses in place, he kept a sellout crowd of 16,706 ecstatic for more than three hours in a pair of sets with an intermission of about 20 minutes in between. With no opening act, it was just Church music, his own brand of country that some call outlaw country and others country rock.

Whatever you call it, hurtin’ never sounded as good as it does on “Record Year,” his recent No. 1 hit on the Country Airplay chart. It’s Church at his best. He sings about a guy using old vinyl albums – and more than a little alcohol – to help soothe the pain of a failed romance. Those in the packed house at Verizon, of course, knew every word – “since you had to walk on outta here, I’ve been havin’ a record year” – much to the delight of The Chief himself.

The evening’s highlights included the up-tempo "Drink in My Hand," his first No. 1 single, about drinking to forget your problems, and the anti-hate ballad “Kill a Word” along with “Talladega,” “Cold One,” “Keep On” and his opener, “Mistress Named Music.” And for sure there was the terrific, crowd-pleasing “Springsteen,” his first megahit, a bittersweet account of a young romance with a tip of a trucker’s cap to one of his idols, Bruce Springsteen.

A lot of fans wore their boots to Church Saturday night and waved them in the air to the strands of “These Boots” late in the show. Church gathered up a few of them up, holding them as he sang and then autographing them before returning them to their owners, including one very excited young fan.

Perhaps it was the energy and obvious pleasure he drew from concertgoers, as well as a little Jack Daniels late in the show, that kept him going. By around 11:30, most country concerts are long over, but not this one. After a brief pause and a hearty “I love you, Little Rock,” he closed out the evening with a three-song encore of “Holdin’ My Own,” “Sinners Like Me” and “Those I’ve Loved.”

Slideshow Eric Church at Verizon Arena
Eric Church at Verizon Arena 19 slides
New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow New Slideshow
Click to View 19 slides
By Brian Chilson

 

Posted By Bill Paddack

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 14:17:00

12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

click to enlarge Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.
  • Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.

Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia.

Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood, Shelley Gipson, Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington. How juror Dr. Ann Prentice Wagner, curator of drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, avoided choosing an all-Arkansas lineup as prize winners I don't know; their work is excellent. She (doing a blind review) selected 50 prints by 50 artists for the show, which draws entries from all over country and, this year, Canada. It opened in January at the museum and runs through Feb. 26.

Purchase awards went to Janet Badger of Austin for her linocut "Salon"; David Blow of Dallas for his digital print “My Lucky Rock”; Criswell for his linocut “Dark Road"; Fendley for her aquatint and etching “The Sacrifice”; Carol Moore of Clarksburg, Md., for her lithograph “Over in the Meadow”; Brian Paulson of Grand Forks, N.D. for his drypoint engraving “Found Near Madronna”; Ronald Rigge of Pleasanton, Calif., for his archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea”; Mark Sisson of Stillwater, Okla., for his woodcut and lithograph “Portrait of Daniel King: Scouting, For Men & Boys”; Kelsey Stephenson of Edmonton, Canada, for her monoprint “Over the Mountains”; Chris Warot of Aurora, Colo., for his solarplate intaglio “Atomic Malt Shop I”; Carol Wax of Montclair, N.J., for her hand-colored engraving "Sewing Wild Oats"; and Brandon Williams of Manhattan, Kansas, for his etching "Disoriented Disaster."

Sponsorship awards (prizes, but not purchases) went to Florence Alfano McEwin, David Avery, Helen Cox, David Johnson, Ann Johnston-Schuster and Ouida Touchon.
Slideshow Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU
Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU 10 slides
Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU
Click to View 10 slides
By Leslie Newell Peacock

 

Posted By Leslie Newell Peacock

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:28:00

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Round 2: 'Girl gang' for the win

click to enlarge Dazzmin Murry and Brie Boyce - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Dazzmin Murry and Brie Boyce

The Winner: Ladies to the front! Dazz & Brie and their band The Emotionalz killed it like anyone who's ever seen them live knew they would. The self-described "girl gang" rocked military jackets handpainted with their album name "Can't Afford California," gave the middle finger to Sallie Mae with some divine melismas, and handled persistent sound issues with grace and aplomb.

click to enlarge _nkw2051resize.jpg

Just before the band's set, two men in baseball caps and substantial beards stood just ahead of me, hands in pockets, wordless, watching the group's bass player sling a hefty five-string over her shoulder. A few minutes later, one of them turned to the other and said, "They're pretty good." Twenty minutes later, the same two men were doin' the Dougie with reckless abandon in between shooting mini-videos of the performance. I don't know how many keys were on that M50 they used, but I'm pretty sure the band's keyboard player (who'd switched to keys after drumming for a few tunes) used every damn one of them in a single organ solo. The crowd demanded an encore, our judges voted them into the final round with the quickness, and the band made good on their professed mission of "trying to change the world, one weirdo at a time."

Comments from our judges:

"Rhythm section tight as hell. Both drummers have crushed it."

"Rock and roll soul. Awaken masses and spread good vibes."

"The sound is not mixed well. Not fair!"

"Tight as fuck. Not breaking a ton of ground in song structure or composition but doing an exemplary job of blending genres. Very solid band with above average vocals."

"Talk about girl power!"


The Runner-Up: Armed with no musical gear save for a sharp tongue, a whip-smart memory and a laptop full of beats produced by collaborator Idle Kid, Solo Jaxon's set was heavy as hell, and what one of our judges called "the highlight of the showcase." Fellow Young Gods of America lyricist Goon des Garcons made a cameo in his beloved Meat Loaf t-shirt, "No Reason" was delivered as a righteously indignant critique of the criminal justice system and the audience was informed in no uncertain terms that "bullying of any kind is not the shit."

Comments from our judges:

"He'd be unbeatable with a backing band."

"RZA vibes. Nas vibes."

"Raw and honest but needs experience."

"I'M LOSING MY MIND TO THIS DUDE."

"Loved that last one. Thought you left it all on the stage."


Mortalus: Michelle Gann can wail and she can growl and she can shred like a boss. Mortalus thrashed their way through a monster set infused with crunch and philosophy and darkness and breakneck speed. The band's not afraid to get Bruce Dickinson-level theatrical; turning their guitar necks vertically, letting a high note soar for days and days, mugging for the camera during a beastly solo. They missed a few sudden tempo changes here and there, but as the lone metal band in this year's showcase, they brought it hard and dropped some jaws in the audience. Oh, and kudos for ending their set, the first of the night, by introducing the three other groups by name and encouraging the audience to stick around.

Comments from our judges:

"Love a lady-fronted metal band."

"Freddie Mercury meets Metallica meets Iron Maiden."

"Some of the changes and hits didn't fall right, but very fun and powerful."

"Lead guitar/vocalist murdering the solos. Her vocals are a little uneven but kudos for singing while shredding."


Youth Pastor: "Praisin' and blazin." How I wish this band had been around circa 2002 or so in the college dorm room! We'd have all smoked approximately 7% more pot. They sound like what would happen if a scientist took DNA samples from Ween's "A Tear for Eddie" and used it to grow an entire band from a giant petri dish laced with Beach Boys harmonies. Potentially to their detriment, they make the listener want to stare into a lava lamp for extended periods of time, but their tongue-in-cheek church camp parody went gangbusters because they were so committed to it, interspersing songs with preacher cadences, altar calls and improvised scripture. It can be pretty cringeworthy when a schtick doesn't work, but this band made it work in spades. Having driven down in a huge brown van from their native Fayetteville, these young men were waylaid with a flat tire somewhere around Ozark and still managed to show up on time, fresh as daisies.

Comments from our judges:

"Live music + Valium."

"When you're dressed like The Hives (or just altar boys) and bust out the slow jams....."

"Going to give them some bonus points for originality because their sound isn't easy to pigeonhole. I just watched them play for half an hour and I don't know what genre they are."

"It was consistent and deliberate. Nice way to stand out from the rest."

"ELO vibes, kind of?! But like David Lynch at the same time."


Next week: John Macateer and the Gentlemen Firesnakes, 8 p.m., The Inner Party, 9 p.m., Age of Man, 10 p.m., and Rah Howard, 11 p.m.

 

Posted By Stephanie Smittle

Cover Story

Beyond Little Rock

February 2, 2017
by John Kirk
Beyond Little Rock
A history of school desegregation in Arkansas. /more/

VIEW PRINT EDITION

Arkansas Reporter

A weekend of protests

February 2, 2017
by Leslie Newell Peacock
A weekend of protests
Actions against women, immigrants bring people to the Capitol. /more/

