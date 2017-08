Breaking: Tucker Max inmates take control of section of unit

click to enlarge

safety

Six inmates at theof the Arkansas Correction Department have control of keys and doors of a recreational area of the unit and three corrections officers are in the area with the inmates.This would be the second episode of an inmate takeover related to the recreation area, where inmates are typically held in individually locked cages. We reported last week that we'd learned of an assault on two officers and the firing of warning shots by guards in an incident in the recreation area July 22,A statement from the prison to Marci Manley of KARK said the inmates took control of keys from officers about 3:30 p.m. Prison response teams and State Police are on the scene.Prison officials are saying the inmates don't have the ability to escape the unit, but they are concerned aboutof the officers. Video below shows the interior of much of the unit.UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Bill Sadler, from the Arkansas State Police, told thethat "units are outside.""We are following ADC's lead," Saddler added. "We are staying outside until they are ready for ASP assistance."UPDATE (6:10 p.m.) "As of 6:10 p.m. the Department is in contact with the involved inmates. Those conversations are proceeding in a positive direction," said Solomon Graves, ADC spokesperson.