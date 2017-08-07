Breaking: Tucker Max inmates take control of section of unit

Six inmates at the Tucker Maximum Security Unit of the Arkansas Correction Department have control of keys and doors of a recreational area of the unit and three corrections officers are in the area with the inmates.
This would be the second episode of an inmate takeover related to the recreation area, where inmates are typically held in individually locked cages. We reported last week that we'd learned of an assault on two officers and the firing of warning shots by guards in an incident in the recreation area July 22,
A statement from the prison to Marci Manley of KARK said the inmates took control of keys from officers about 3:30 p.m. Prison response teams and State Police are on the scene.
Prison officials are saying the inmates don't have the ability to escape the unit, but they are concerned about safety of the officers. Video below shows the interior of much of the unit.
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Bill Sadler, from the Arkansas State Police, told the Arkansas Times that "units are outside."
"We are following ADC's lead," Saddler added. "We are staying outside until they are ready for ASP assistance."
UPDATE (6:10 p.m.) "As of 6:10 p.m. the Department is in contact with the involved inmates. Those conversations are proceeding in a positive direction," said Solomon Graves, ADC spokesperson.
— The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas and the national ACLU filed open records requests today demanding copies of any communications between the Arkansas Office of the Attorney General and the federal government regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”) program.
The city of Little Rock, the school district and the National Park Service last week announced extensive plans for events in September to mark the 60th anniversary of the Central High desegregation crisis.
A good title for the entire Trump-Putin saga might be "The Naive and Sentimental Dictator." Assuming, that is, that it all plays out as farce — certainly the direction events are trending in the White House.
Six inmates at the Tucker Maximum security unit for the Arkansas Correction Department have control of keys and doors of a recreational area of the unit and three corrections officers are in the area with the inmates.
Donald Trump delivered shortly after his inauguration on a promise to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade pact that was supposed to end punitive tariffs on U.S. agriculture producers. That decision has had some negative consequences.
The Arkansas ACLU today sued theArkansas State Police to prevent enforcement of a new law intended to replace an earlier anti-begging law declared unconstitutional. The ACLU says the new law continues to unconstitutionally criminalize begging.
A Washington Post analysis of 2016 polling data concludes that a majority of voters in all 50 states and Washington D.C. oppose Donald Trump's ban on military service by transgender people. EVEN ARKANSAS. And a transgender Arkansan reports good news from another federal agency, the IRS.