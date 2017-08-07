 Breaking: Tucker Max inmates take control of section of unit | Arkansas Blog

Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Rutledge again attacks consumer protection agency

Monday, August 7, 2017

Breaking: Tucker Max inmates take control of section of unit

Posted By on Mon, Aug 7, 2017 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge tucker_max.jpg
Six inmates at the Tucker Maximum Security Unit of the Arkansas Correction Department have control of keys and doors of a recreational area of the unit and three corrections officers are in the area with the inmates.

This would be the second episode of an inmate takeover related to the recreation area, where inmates are typically held in individually locked cages. We reported last week that we'd learned of an assault on two officers and the firing of warning shots by guards in an incident in the recreation area July 22,

A statement from the prison to Marci Manley of KARK said the inmates took control of keys from officers about 3:30 p.m.  Prison response teams and State Police are on the scene.

Prison officials are saying the inmates don't have the ability to escape the unit, but they are concerned about safety of the officers. Video below shows the interior of much of the unit.


UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Bill Sadler, from the Arkansas State Police, told the Arkansas Times that "units are outside."

"We are following ADC's lead," Saddler added. "We are staying outside until they are ready for ASP assistance."

UPDATE (6:10 p.m.) "As of 6:10 p.m. the Department is in contact with the involved inmates. Those conversations are proceeding in a positive direction," said Solomon Graves, ADC spokesperson.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Rutledge again attacks consumer protection agency

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge continues her push with other Republican state legal officers to reduce the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 7, 2017

  • Monday, Monday

    Here's the open line. And a video news roundup
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 7, 2017

  • ACLU seeks state communications with Sessions on immigrant children policy

    — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas and the national ACLU filed open records requests today demanding copies of any communications between the Arkansas Office of the Attorney General and the federal government regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”) program.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 7, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Jason Rapert vs. Wikipedia

    Sen. Jason Rapert against the world: Wikipedia edition.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 23, 2016

  • Super Bowl line

    Over to you.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Feb 7, 2016

  • IHOP coming down, but .....

    I always scan the Little Rock City Board for items of interest this week and this one caught my eye: A zoning measure required by a proposal to tear down the IHOP at Markham and University.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 30, 2016

Most Shared

  • HIA Velo brings bike-building back home

    The Little Rock manufacturer says the heck with Asia, builds carbon-fiber bicycle frames in Little Rock.

  • Crisis at 60

    The city of Little Rock, the school district and the National Park Service last week announced extensive plans for events in September to mark the 60th anniversary of the Central High desegregation crisis.

  • Ten days

    Last week confirmed what was already obvious. The Book of Proverbs was composed as either a primer or an omen for Donald Trump.

  • Putin's missteps

    A good title for the entire Trump-Putin saga might be "The Naive and Sentimental Dictator." Assuming, that is, that it all plays out as farce — certainly the direction events are trending in the White House.

  • Huckabee's sons analyzed in New Yorker essay on "large adult son" meme

    Jia Tolentino writes a fascinating analysis of the "large adult son" meme for NewYorker.com that discusses an old Huckabee family portrait.
Police: Man fatally shot while trying to rob Arkansas pizza restaurant. Details » https://t.co/8S5BlB4LvD #ARnews #ARcrime
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @KATVPopham: ID is required to vote in Arkansas once again. Tune in at 6 to hear how you can vote under the new law. #KATVNews #VoterIDL…
KATV News

Arkansas inmates snatch keys, take control of part of prison
Associated Press via TheRepublic.com

Maximum Security Prisoners Take Keys from Guards at Tucker Unit https://t.co/wfqfhGo6ug #ARNews https://t.co/KgNUCaQYmE
Fox16 News

Breaking: Tucker Max inmates take control of section of unit (@ Arkansas Blog, Arkansas Times) https://t.co/52j1PnbOOg
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Viewed

  • Breaking: Tucker Max inmates take control of section of unit

    Six inmates at the Tucker Maximum security unit for the Arkansas Correction Department have control of keys and doors of a recreational area of the unit and three corrections officers are in the area with the inmates.

  • Cotton figures in New York Times roundup on 2020 presidential race

    U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton gets front page ink in today's New York Times, which rounds up GOP presidential hopefuls who're laying the groundwork for a race in 2020 amid the chaos of the Trump presidency.

  • Who knew? Global trade is complicated

    Donald Trump delivered shortly after his inauguration on a promise to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade pact that was supposed to end punitive tariffs on U.S. agriculture producers. That decision has had some negative consequences.

  • Arkansas ACLU sues over new state anti-begging law

    The Arkansas ACLU today sued theArkansas State Police to prevent enforcement of a new law intended to replace an earlier anti-begging law declared unconstitutional. The ACLU says the new law continues to unconstitutionally criminalize begging.

  • Even Arkansas opposes Trump's ban on transgender in military. Also, props to the IRS

    A Washington Post analysis of 2016 polling data concludes that a majority of voters in all 50 states and Washington D.C. oppose Donald Trump's ban on military service by transgender people. EVEN ARKANSAS. And a transgender Arkansan reports good news from another federal agency, the IRS.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation