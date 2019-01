A year in LRPD recruiting; preference for other cities continues

click to enlarge

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore has compiled fora report on a year's worth of filling police department vacancies and the number of recruits who are Little Rock residents. The majority live elsewhere.Despite some incentives offered for city residents, the majority still live elsewhere. But the percentage is somewhat better than the force as a whole. About two-thirds live outside the city; the percentage is higher among white officers.Moore added that the Booneville officer lives with a relative in Little rock during the work week and goes home on weekends. He said the Star City officer was planning a move after graduation in February.Moore's report said none of the 77 are assigned take-home cars. Some 200 officers drive cars to homes outside Little Rock at city expense.