 CJRW details complaints against former exec Gary Heathcott | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 24, 2019

CJRW details complaints against former exec Gary Heathcott

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge GARY HEATHCOTT - ARKANSAS BUSINESS
  • Arkansas Business
  • GARY HEATHCOTT
CJRW, the Little Rock ad and PR firm, responded in detail today with a counterclaim to Gary Heathcott's lawsuit seeking damages because his consulting contract was severed.
Heathcott, who now lives in San Antonio, sold his firm to CJRW in 2014 and continued in a consulting role in a five-year deal worth more than $1 million. He contends CJRW severed the deal to save money after he'd been instrumental in landing major state accounts. CJRW indicated the decision was for unprofessional behavior that violated the company's policy manual.

CJRW has now gotten specific about several dozen of Heathcott's alleged "bullying, harassment and sexually inappropriate comments" in an answer and counter-claim filed today. You can read it all here.

The alleged comments range from remarks about tight jeans to an invitation to a strip club to use of a racial epithet to interference in account management that caused problems with clients. He was quoted more than once as remarking about female employees, "I wish I had a swing like that in my backyard” and was accused of mimicking oral sex while licking on a window in front of another female employee.

The counterclaim says CJRW is due damages from Heathcott for his breach of contract terms and damage to its reputation by his comments.

UPDATE: Heathcott responds:

Their response is filled with half truths, distortions, and outright fabrications. If only a small portion of those claims were factual, why would Darin Gray continue to throw bigger and better contracts to me, including a commission addendum just months before kicking me to the curb? Even so, none of what they claim gave them the right to cancel my contract, as that was a right reserved exclusively for me, as executed by Darin Gray.”

Tags: , , , ,

New Maine governor drops Medicaid work rule
Thursday: The open line

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (5)
Email

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Though environmental regulators can now access funds to help extinguish an underground fire in Northwest Arkansas,… https://t.co/I70dRAw5KT
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Moore Captures Heptathlon Title At Razorback Invitational https://t.co/doxAh64xSh #wps #ARNews https://t.co/UbidXrFNNC
KARK4News

RT @KATVJames: MONDAY: An arctic cold front will move across the state, but it won't have much moisture to work with until it gets to south…
KATV News

Arkansas Ice Storm: 10 Years Later https://t.co/GGe7lj64Dh #ARNews https://t.co/lAzIB6bmfA
Fox16 News

RT @voxdotcom: "Six bankruptcies. Three failed casinos ... $69.5 million in defaulted payments to small-business subcontractors. These are…
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation