Thursday, January 24, 2019

New Maine governor drops Medicaid work rule

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge JANET MILLS: Maine governor drops work rule.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that Maine's new government won't go forward with a work requirement for Medicaid recipients.

The work rule has pushed 18,000 people in Arkansas off Medcaid. Despite a lack of evidence for it, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been spinning a narrative that those people have gone to work or moved or something.

Rather than punish, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she's instead directed an increase in work training programs.

Mills said former Republican Gov. Paul LePage's plan would have left more Mainers uninsured. She said Maine's low unemployment rate and dispersed population make such mandates "problematic."

