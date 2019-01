New Maine governor drops Medicaid work rule

click to enlarge JANET MILLS: Maine governor drops work rule.

Mills said former Republican Gov. Paul LePage's plan would have left more Mainers uninsured. She said Maine's low unemployment rate and dispersed population make such mandates "problematic."

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that Maine's new government won't go forward with arecipients. The work rule has pushed 18,000 people in Arkansas off. Despite a lack of evidence for it, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been spinning a narrative that those people have gone to work or moved or something.Rather than punish, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she's instead directed an increase in work training programs.