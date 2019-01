Senate votes. Now what?

click to enlarge

competing

government

The U.S. Senate, as expected, defeatedproposals to reopen. The Democratic proposal drew more votes. Talk continues of a possible House compromise from Democrats. Best/worst news of the day was Trump's billionairegoing all Marie Antoinette and saying he couldn't see a need for food banks for federal workers. Can't they just get a bank loan to tide them over?Trump losing six Republicans in the Senate vote wasn't good for him either.



oted against Trump's bill. Even only temporary safe harbor for immigrants was too much for Terrible Tom to stomach.