Shutdown votes today. Failure expected. Then compromise?

The Washington Post expects both Democratic and Republican proposals up for a vote today in the Senate on resolving Donald Trump's shutdown will fail. The question seems to be whether it's an avenue for an eventual deal. Meanwhile, I can't get enough of master dealmaker Trump taking credit for the shutdown and Chuck Schumer stifling a laugh.
I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it. pic.twitter.com/IHI7JvePnI— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 29, 2018
