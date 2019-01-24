 Shutdown votes today. Failure expected. Then compromise? | Arkansas Blog

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Shutdown votes today. Failure expected. Then compromise?

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 7:54 AM

The Washington Post expects both Democratic and Republican proposals up for a vote today in the Senate on resolving Donald Trump's shutdown will fail. The question seems to be whether it's an avenue for an eventual deal. Meanwhile, I can't get enough of master dealmaker Trump taking credit for the shutdown and Chuck Schumer stifling a laugh.

The Post is updating events here in a useful blow-by-blow record.

Tags: , ,

