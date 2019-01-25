 Arkansas patient illustrates dangers of medical tourism | Arkansas Blog

Friday, January 25, 2019

Arkansas patient illustrates dangers of medical tourism

The Washington Post reports the story of a Jonesboro woman who went to Tijuana for lower-cost weight-loss surgery and came back with a potentially deadly bacterial infection.

Tamika Capone is one of a dozen patients who've returned from Tijuana with antibiotic-resistant infections and remains  ill.

“I’ve not yet had a patient with zero options, but this is as close as I’ve had,” said Ryan Dare, an infectious-disease doctor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine in Little Rock who is treating her.

The Tijuana outbreak, which includes one death, prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an unusual warning this month, urging travelers to avoid surgery at Grand View Hospital, linked to eight of the infections, until Mexican authorities confirm its safety. Hospital officials did not return calls seeking comment. Nor did the medical tourism agency Weight Loss Agents, which books procedures there and at other hospitals.
As you can see from a screenshot of her Facebook page above, Capone has suffered further from Internet commentary in response to her decision to talk to the Post. They should be grateful, not condemnatory. 

