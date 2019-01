Hot meals, chicken, laundry among the help offered federal workers in Arkansas

In Little Rock, Arkansas at the @ClintonCenter serving FREE MEALS to Federal employees until they start getting paid again!

🔥This food is FIRE! And I got to make my favorite Broccoli Slaw to share with these fine people!

❤️Thanks to @WCKitchen and @chefjoseandres pic.twitter.com/WKCYeqLCdU — megan muerte (@megan_muerte) January 24, 2019

Charity continues for theharmed by Donald Trump's tantrum. Some of the outpouring of empathy and sympathy lacking at the White House:Theand thefood truck, with Kyle Pounder and Megan Thompson responding to Chef Jose Andres' world central kitchen effort , have been serving food at the presidential library. Earlier in the week, volunteers packed food and other items at the library.paid for a hot dinner served last night at 42 Bar and Table and Bill Clinton called in to offer support to the crowd. Excaliburger will continue to serve on the parking lot from 11 to 6 p.m. daily until federal workers get their next paycheck. Volunteers are welcome.: On Monday, the Clinton Foundation will partner with the Coin Laundry Association and the Laundry Cares Foundation for a free laundry day. Federal employees can present a federal worker ID (for themselves or spouses) and get free washing and drying from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kcenters at 5310 Baseline Road, 3612 Baseline Road, 3702 S. University and 4804 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116.has contributed 85 tons of food andhas contributed $300,000 to relief organizations.Here's another idea. Call the Arkansas Republicans in Congress and say it's time for them to vote to reopen the government. As yet, they've been unwilling.