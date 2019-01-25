 Hot meals, chicken, laundry among the help offered federal workers in Arkansas | Arkansas Blog

Friday, January 25, 2019

Hot meals, chicken, laundry among the help offered federal workers in Arkansas

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 9:46 AM


Charity continues for the federal workers and others harmed by Donald Trump's tantrum. Some of the outpouring of empathy and sympathy lacking at the White House:

* DINNER AT THE LIBRARY; LUNCH ON THE GROUNDS: The Clinton Center and the Excaliburger food truck, with Kyle Pounder and Megan Thompson responding to Chef Jose Andres' world central kitchen effort, have been serving food at the presidential library.  Earlier in the week, volunteers packed food and other items at the library. Bill and Hillary Clinton paid for a hot dinner served last night at 42 Bar and Table and Bill Clinton called in to offer support to the crowd.  Excaliburger will continue to serve on the parking lot from 11 to 6 p.m. daily until federal workers get their next paycheck. Volunteers are welcome.

* CLEAN CLOTHES: On Monday, the Clinton Foundation will partner with the Coin Laundry Association and the Laundry Cares Foundation for a free laundry day. Federal employees can present a federal worker ID (for themselves or spouses) and get free washing and drying from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kevin Smith's Fun Wash centers at  5310 Baseline Road, 3612 Baseline Road, 3702 S. University and 4804 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116.

* CORPORATE: Tyson Foods has contributed 85 tons of food and Walmart has contributed $300,000 to relief organizations.

Here's another idea. Call the Arkansas Republicans in Congress and say it's time for them to vote to reopen the government. As yet, they've been unwilling.

