Group forms to counter Asa's plan to cut taxes for the rich

Arkansans for Responsible Spending will be hosting two, simultaneous press conferences on Wednesday, January 30th at 11:30 a.m. at the state Capitol rotunda in Little Rock and the Jones Center for Nonprofits in Springdale, to share stories of the real impact of tax and budget cuts on everyday Arkansans.There is no free lunch. If taxes are cut by hundreds of millions, services will have to be beggared further than they already are, absent a sudden growth in revenue not currently apparent.
Right now, the General Assembly is considering $400 million in tax cuts for high income earners and corporations; these tax cuts are on top of $300 million the state has already passed since 2013. But many vital state programs have seen flat funding and funding cuts in the past years that have resulted in decreased access and quality like in education and environmental protection. If — like neighboring states Kansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana — Arkansas adopts even deeper cuts, the negative results on programs and the economy could last for years.
At the press conferences, Arkansans will talk about how current cuts have impacted them and their community and urge state leaders to invest $400 million in critical services for everyday Arkansans, not in tax cuts.
