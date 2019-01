Hank Wilkins' sentencing delayed again

click to enlarge HANK WILKINS: Sentencing delayed

The sentencing of former Democratic Sen.of Pine Bluff in a public funds bribery case has again been delayed. In a plea agreement April 30, Wilkins, also a former Jefferson County judge, admitted taking money from an indicted lobbyist while a legislator from 1999 to 2015. His sentencing was delayedtimes before, once for medical reasons and then for unknown reasons. Last week, Judge Brian Miller again postponed sentencing, set for Jan. 30, in a brief order that didn't state a reason. No new sentencing date was set.Wilkins' entry of a plea agreement suggested the potential for his cooperation in the public corruption probe, which is continuing. Further delays of his sentencing add to speculation that others, particularly legislators, remain under federal scrutiny and that Wilkins could add to evidence in such cases.