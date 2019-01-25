 Mayor announces his transition committees | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 25, 2019

Mayor announces his transition committees

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 6:08 PM

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has announced members of committees to provide input on various areas of city government.

Here's his release with all the names.

Tags: , ,

The Terrible Legislation Edition
Some tech support for Arkansas Blog readers

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (3)
Email

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Is Arkansas in or out on Kobach voter data effort?

    The Washington Post has published a map that counts Arkansas as among states that will "partially comply" with a sweeping request for voter data by the so-called election integrity commission set up by Donald Trump in an effort to cast doubt on Hillary Clinton's 3 million-vote popular defeat of him in 2016.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 2, 2017

  • Rep. Mary Bentley's website now supports gay rights

    Somebody has cybersquatted on Republican Rep. Mary Bentley's website, replacing her messaging with a call for equal rights for LGBTQ people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 18, 2017

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes White House press secretary

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is the new White House press secretary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 21, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Moore Captures Heptathlon Title At Razorback Invitational https://t.co/doxAh64xSh #wps #ARNews https://t.co/UbidXrFNNC
KARK4News

Moretti, Texas Tech edge Arkansas. What happened » https://t.co/wbA0m595AD https://t.co/pa0nMJy5Ro
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @KATVJames: MONDAY: An arctic cold front will move across the state, but it won't have much moisture to work with until it gets to south…
KATV News

Arkansas Ice Storm: 10 Years Later https://t.co/GGe7lj64Dh #ARNews https://t.co/lAzIB6bmfA
Fox16 News

RT @voxdotcom: "Six bankruptcies. Three failed casinos ... $69.5 million in defaulted payments to small-business subcontractors. These are…
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation