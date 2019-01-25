Request for corruption probe records denied by Arkansas Supreme Court clerk

I understand your request to be for subpoenas recently issued by the federal government concerning recusal information of Arkansas appellate judges and any responses thereto. To the extent that any such subpoenas and responses exist, they would be exempt from public disclosure pursuant to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Section 25-19-105(b)(4), (b)(6), and (b)(8).I took exception. I noted as to the law she cited:
(4) Grand jury minutesI urged Pectol, too, to consider transparency. Even where exemptions are possible, they are not necessarily mandated.
It is impossible for you to be in possession of grand jury minutes. Thus any documents in your possession can't be withheld for that reason. That they might resemble minutes of a federal Grand Jury is immaterial to the FOI request.
I'd note that when I requested subpoenas from the same public corruption investigation delivered to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development Commission, that Commission provided me with copies of the subpoena.
(6) Undisclosed investigations by law enforcement agencies of suspected criminal activity;
This exception, it's my understanding, applies to law enforcement agencies. You are not a law enforcement agency and thus not protected by this exemption. See City of Fayetteville v. Rose, which I think is analagous.
I'd add extraneously that this investigation HAS been disclosed.
(8) Documents that are protected from disclosure by order or rule of court;
What court issued an order protecting records in the possession of the Arkansas court clerk's office? Might I get a copy of that order?
I am responding to your re-asserted FOIA request as Clerk and custodian of court records for the Arkansas appellate courts. I have given your request considerable thought and deliberation, and I have sought legal counsel as well. My response is my own decision as custodian based on advice of counsel and has not been directed by either appellate court.I still disagree. This investigation was disclosed long ago.
My original response to you asserted three exemptions including those for grand jury minutes and those for documents protected by court rule. I still believe those exemptions apply, but I also believe those two exemptions are encompassed in the exemption for undisclosed or ongoing law enforcement investigations.
Upon further consideration, I stand by my original decision that, if I were to have any federal subpoenas and responses thereto, those records would be exempt from public disclosure as records relating to an undisclosed or ongoing law enforcement investigation. I understand that you think differently and assert that this exemption only applies to the law enforcement agencies themselves. However, the Attorney General has opined that this exemption also prohibits disclosure of documents “in the hands of law enforcement agencies as well as other governmental officials or employees who possess the record.”
Arkansas Attorney General Opinion No. 2007-290.
I believe the foregoing Attorney General’s opinion provides a good faith basis for my assertion of the exemption. Therefore, if I were to have any federal subpoenas and responses, I believe I would be prohibited from providing any such records to you.
Thank you for your continued patience as I pondered your request.
