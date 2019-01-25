 Swamp draining continues: Trump's man Roger Stone indicted | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 25, 2019

Swamp draining continues: Trump's man Roger Stone indicted

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 7:41 AM

click to enlarge WASHINGTON POST
  • Washington Post
FBI rousted Trump advisor Roger Stone at his Florida home at 6 a.m. today to arrest him on charges he lied and tried to tamper with witnesses when questioned about Trump campaign collusion on use of hacked emails against Hillary Clinton.

Of course the Trump campaign or people with ties to it like Stone colluded, coordinated, communicated or otherwise cashed in on foreign contacts (Wikileaks, for example). Trump himself was blissfully unaware, right?

“After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC emails... a senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton campaign. Stone thereafter told the Trump campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1,” the indictment states.
The Washington Post simplifies the web of connections here.

Also, the list of charges against Trump-related people is epic.

Tags: , , ,

Senate votes. Now what?
Support for Arkansas Times' lawsuit against state Israel boycott law

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (13)
Email

Comments (13)

Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Though environmental regulators can now access funds to help extinguish an underground fire in Northwest Arkansas,… https://t.co/I70dRAw5KT
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Moore Captures Heptathlon Title At Razorback Invitational https://t.co/doxAh64xSh #wps #ARNews https://t.co/UbidXrFNNC
KARK4News

RT @KATVJames: MONDAY: An arctic cold front will move across the state, but it won't have much moisture to work with until it gets to south…
KATV News

Arkansas Ice Storm: 10 Years Later https://t.co/GGe7lj64Dh #ARNews https://t.co/lAzIB6bmfA
Fox16 News

RT @voxdotcom: "Six bankruptcies. Three failed casinos ... $69.5 million in defaulted payments to small-business subcontractors. These are…
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation