Trump says deal struck to reopen government temporarily

"Ever since President Donald Trump shut down much of the government last month, Pelosi has delivered a consistent message to Trump — 'my offer to is this: nothing.' On Friday, Trump took that offer."https://t.co/kq1qOCAeJO— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 25, 2019
I(f he doesn't get a "fair deal" on a wall or steel barrier, Trump said he'd shut government again or declare an emergency. He took no questions.
To build a wall Trump has:— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 25, 2019
-Delivered primetime Oval Office address
-Toured the border
-Shut the government down for 35 days
-Warned of rapists, murderers, drugs, terrorists coming from Mexico
Right now Trump is folding to Democrats having secured $0 for the wall
