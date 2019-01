Some tech support for Arkansas Blog readers

click to enlarge

We've made a change in software on subscription access to the Arkansas Blog and it has not been without hiccups. Here are some initial steps should you encounter problems. If they are not resolved, write usIf you are a subscriber and encounter the "subscribe" page, refresh the page and that signup message should go away.We also now have a support site that is useful in solving most issues. You can find it here . A typical solution is to reset the password. I know. This doesn't seem like it should be necessary, but I know from my own experience it can be a solutionI'm sorry for the problems. And thanks for the support.