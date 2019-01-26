The case for the ERA, plus oyster suppers that welcome women

Just as the tradition of the oyster dinner began, so did the tradition of it being a men-only event.This sounds at least a bit like the circumstances that attend many jobs and state commissions. Women get the drift that they aren't welcome and don't bother to apply. (If you want an oyster supper that welcomes all, McGehee has one the first Friday in February, Kat Robinson says, sponsored by the local men's club.)
"We've never said only men can come, but we don't usually have that many women," [raffle chairman Paul] Hook said. "We have had women show up one year, but not come the next year."
Women should not be held back or provided less opportunity, respect or protections under the law because of their gender. This is not a partisan issue but one of universal human rights. Gender equality should be an explicit, basic principle of our society.Amen.
