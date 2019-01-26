Trump's cave as described by the Washington Post is worth a read

His poll numbers were plummeting. His FBI director was decrying the dysfunction. The nation’s air travel was in chaos. Federal workers were lining up at food banks. Economic growth was at risk of flatlining, and even some Republican senators were in open revolt.
So on Friday, the 35th day of a government shutdown that he said he was proud to instigate, President Trump finally folded. After vowing for weeks that he would keep the government closed unless he secured billions in funding for his promised border wall, Trump agreed to reopen it.
He got $0 instead.
The New York Times, unforgivable as its campaign coverage was, has been doing good work, too. Such as the refutation of the border dangers Trump claims. Also this good piece on how it appears the closer you are to the border, the less you want a wall. Up in North Dakota and Montana, however, the angry Republican Trumpers are REALLY worked up about it.
We have turned away, at great expense, two major Caravans, but a big one has now formed and is coming. At least 8000 people! If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey. Build the Wall and Crime will Fall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019
Showing 1-15 of 15
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
On the previous thread I noted Missouri Conservation Department's penchant for equality. We get their…
The real tragedy is that mussels [fresh water oysters] do not occupy the Arkansas streams,…
"Everyone else" is known as the minority Marvin.