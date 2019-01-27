 Sunday’s open line | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Sunday’s open line

Posted By on Sun, Jan 27, 2019 at 5:02 PM


Sorry. Nothing here except Mulvaney’s threat of another government shutdown if another Trump tantrum doesn’t work. The line is open.
The Arkansas swamp: Jeff Wardlaw and nursing home magnates edition

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (14)
Email

Comments (14)

Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • The Arkansas swamp: Jeff Wardlaw and nursing home magnates edition

    Eric Besson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has a fine article this morning from the murky depths of the Arkansas legislative swamp where lawmaking and corporate self-interest create a sludge impenetrably opaque to the casual observer. Let's filter the story about Rep. Jeff Wardlaw a bit:
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 27, 2019

  • Open line includes a police shooting and Trump memes

    Here's your open line. Today's events include a police shooting in Judsonia and an outpouring of enjoyable Internet memes about Nancy Pelosi's owning of Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 26, 2019

  • The case for the ERA, plus oyster suppers that welcome women

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska Republican, joins Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, in a Washington Post op-ed urging adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment. As luck would have it their timing was perfect: It coincided with the Slovak Oyster Supper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 26, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Is Arkansas in or out on Kobach voter data effort?

    The Washington Post has published a map that counts Arkansas as among states that will "partially comply" with a sweeping request for voter data by the so-called election integrity commission set up by Donald Trump in an effort to cast doubt on Hillary Clinton's 3 million-vote popular defeat of him in 2016.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 2, 2017

  • Greenbrier's paddling of student protester goes worldwide

    The paddling of Greenbrier High School students who joined in te national school walkout Wednesday has produced headlines worldwide.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 17, 2018

  • Rep. Mary Bentley's website now supports gay rights

    Somebody has cybersquatted on Republican Rep. Mary Bentley's website, replacing her messaging with a call for equal rights for LGBTQ people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 18, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

The National Weather Service says higher temperatures on Monday will cause the precipitation to begin as rain, but… https://t.co/q5CL8aJZ9D
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

University of Arkansas Arthropod Museum Moves Collection to Roomier Home
University of Arkansas Newswire

What It Means To Be Barbour Strong: Todd Barbour's Story of Recovery https://t.co/HSO37PDqFI #wps #ARNews https://t.co/G8FYFGeSrT
KARK4News

Woman Shot in Leg While Sitting At LR Gas Station https://t.co/MvB4iJWvwV #ARNews https://t.co/IZt2e4SmCx
Fox16 News

RT @KATVJames: Light snow remains possible across Union, Ashley, & Chicot counties, but we’ll be closely watching temperature and radar tre…
KATV News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation