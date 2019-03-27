 A new kid on the lobbying block feeds legislators' heads | Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

A new kid on the lobbying block feeds legislators' heads

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 8:31 AM

bigswill.jpg

Light freebies for the legislature today, but there's a new player on the calendar in the freebie field that probably won't be serving up the product it's marketing.

The weekly free lunch by the nursing home lobby continues at the Capitol Hill Apartments.

But I noticed in checking the calendar that from 5 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, NOT TODAY AS I ORIGINALLY WROTE,  is a reception at Loft 1023 on West Seventh Street by the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association. If gummy bears are served, I presume they will just be gummy bears.

Tags: ,

Will Arkansas again legalize discrimination against gay parents?
Garner files three gun safety measures

Comments (3)
More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

