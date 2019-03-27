 Driver killed in tanker truck explosion near Camden | Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Driver killed in tanker truck explosion near Camden

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 10:57 AM

EXPLOSION SITE: Crater left by truck explosion. Photo from drone footage taken by local electric cooperative.
The driver of a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate was killed when the truck blew up on Highway 279 west of Camden this morning. The explosion that left a crater in the road and forced closure of the highway. KFSM reports.

Several firemen were injured.

KATV reported that wheels of the truck caught fire and that led to the explosion.

UPDATE: From the State Police:

Remains of an individual suspected to be those of Randall McDougal, 63, of El Dorado, have been recovered from the site of an explosion that occurred earlier today along U.S. Highway 278 west of Camden east of the Nevada – Ouachita county line near Arkansas Highway 57. The Arkansas State Police has requested the human remains to be examined for positive identification by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

State troopers have learned that McDougal was employed by Blann Trucking Company of Hampton, the owner of the vehicle that was carrying ammonium nitrate from El Dorado to Texarkana.

Area fire department personnel were notified about 6:40 AM today that the truck brakes of the commercial carrier truck believed to be driven by McDougal were on fire and the driver was attempting to extinguish the blaze.

The first fire department personnel on the scene had begun to evacuate residents who live in the area and reportedly witnessed McDougal return to the truck when it exploded.

The roadway remains closed as the result of a large hole caused by the explosion that stretches across the highway.

