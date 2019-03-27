Seven members of Little Rock City Board oppose school voucher bill, but three directors and mayor don't sign letter

So thankful for leaders like Mayor @FrankScottJr who understand the importance of #SchoolChoice and the opportunities for our children to succeed. Your supporters on both sides of the isle appreciate your dedication #arleg #arpx #ared #ourLRSD #SB620— Laurie Lee❤️ 🇺🇸⚓️🐗🏌️♀️🎸 (@LaurieLee0966) March 27, 2019
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families also issued a statement opposing the voucher bill. It said, in part:
Thank you @KathyLWebb and the other directors who are standing up for students, families, schools and our city. We appreciate you. https://t.co/3ApttwEqV8— Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) March 27, 2019
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families opposes SB620, a bill to create a pilot K-12 education voucher program in Pulaski County. AACF believes that every child deserves a high-quality education. We also believe that efforts to improve educational outcomes should be evidence-based and have a proven track record of success. Education voucher programs like SB620 fail on both criteria.There's much more wrong. If, as Republicans contend, an "open education system" is best in Pulaski County why isn't it optimal everywhere? There
...The bill would spend $3.5 million a year in taxpayer funds to send 500 students to private schools. The remaining 51,000 students attending the four traditional public schools in Pulaski County would be shortchanged by this bill in three ways. First, they would be denied the extra investment from the Governor’s discretionary funds afforded these 500 students. Second, three of the four school districts would lose state funding for any of their students who opt for the voucher program. When the Little Rock School District returns to local control, it, too, would lose state funding per pupil transferring to a private school under the program. Finally, the remaining students would be ineligible to compete for the college scholarships offered for students who graduate under the voucher program, regardless of their academic standing or financial need.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
How far does the periphery extend? We shall see? Anyone living in the state of…
Does the Tier 1 Group also provide training regarding how to use a bone saw…
Are Trump and his children "peripheral" parties? Answer: No, Trump and his children are all…