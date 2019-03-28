UPDATE: Contested race develops for open judgeship

click to enlarge SHAWN JOHNSON

There are now two candidates for the circuit court judgeship held by Vann Smith, who's expected to retire at the end of 2020.a senior assistant attorney general in the Consumer Protection Division, has announced as a candidate for 14th division circuit judge seat for Pulaski and Perry Counties.Later in the morning, I got an announcement from another candidate for the seat.has been a lawyer for 25 years and is a partner in the firm of Montgomery, AdamsWyatt.Non-partisan judicial elections are less than a year away. You'll need a scorecard in the Sixth Judicial District, where six judges are expected to retire — Smith, Chris Piazza, Richard Moore, Mary McGowan, Wylie BrantonJoyce Warren.