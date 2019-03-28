 Governor says work rule judgment will be appealed, shouldn't slow legislative session | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Governor says work rule judgment will be appealed, shouldn't slow legislative session

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge MOVING FORWARD: A court decision won't slow the legislative session, said Speaker Shepherd, the governor and Senate President Jim Hendren. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • MOVING FORWARD: A court decision won't slow the legislative session, said Speaker Shepherd, the governor and Senate President Jim Hendren.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, joined by leaders of the Senate and House, today indicated the federal government* will appeal the federal court decision killing the Medicaid work rule and said that appeal was, in fact, an argument to approve the Medicaid budget not to defeat it.

At a news conference this morning, Hutchinson defended the program and he said the judge's decision shouldn't derail the legislative session. If the work rule is removed from the Arkansas Works program the state would be "giving up on the fight."

The Human Services budget passed the Senate yesterday. House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said he expected the bill to come to a vote Friday in the House. He said he was optimistic the House will be able to "chin the bar" and get the 75 votes necessary for passage. He emphasized the court decision yesterday was just an initial decision.

Senate President Jim Hendren said the Senate knew such a ruling was possible, but the senators also knew they had a responsibility to pass a budget.

The governor said he expected an expedited appeal, though he wasn't sure what form it would take, such as with a request to stay the judge's ruling yesterday. He said he disagreed with the ruling. The judge questioned the benefits of the program, but Hutchinson claimed they'd been substantial.

He said work referrals would continue and he lauded improvements in handling certification for Medicaid and helping people meet the work rule.

*A previous version of this post said the state would appeal the decision.

Tags: , ,

And speaking of school vouchers: Re-spinning the Milwaukee flackery
Thursday: Headlines and the open line

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (6)
Email

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Tree of Life Seeds

Razorbacks Strike Early To Beat Rebels In Series Opener
Arkansas Razorbacks - News

A 40-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his infant son: https://t.co/gx0xGAltmf
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @KARKMark: Hard to believe it’s been now six years since the Pegasus pipeline ruptured in Mayflower, spilling thousands of gallons of oi…
KARK4News

'Evil attracts evil': Judge gives mom life in murder of adopted teen daughter https://t.co/cyAZ0WvDzL https://t.co/ShIGrs44ZX
KATV News

Digital Original: New tiny home village coming to Conway to support veterans & the homeless https://t.co/YSlDu1LwTb… https://t.co/J1CfaSZyIC
Fox16 News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation