Islamaphobia in Arkansas

click to enlarge FROM FACEBOOK: A Facebook post with this image reportedly was shared on the Facebook account of an Arkansas high school principal. Protests are planned.

Stay tuned. Facebook is bubbling over the decision of anto share on his Facebook page an anti-Muslim message from the Facebook page of "America Dying." Formal complaints against the principal are promised, including by a Muslim graduate of the high school. The message has been removed from the principal's page (it remains posted on America Dying), but images of the principal sharing it were captured. I haven't confirmed this myself and have sought the principal's comment before identifying him. Judging by his regular posting of pro-Trump messages the complaint seems plausible.It's not a good appearance for the leader of a public high school with a diverse student body. Add it to the growing body of evidence of how Donald Trump has empowered ugly speech.