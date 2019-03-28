Tossed off Medicaid? Reapply

A judge's invalidation of Arkansas's work rule for Medicaid coverage means just that — no reporting is required to receive benefits, but those who lost coverage must reapply. Removal of recipients for failed reporting this year will cease.
We won! Work requirements in #Medicaid in #Arkansas are gone (at least for now). 175,000+ people can rest easy tonight knowing that tomorrow they’ll wake up with healthcare. Many thanks owed to colleagues at @arlegalaid , @NHeLP_org, & @splcenter pic.twitter.com/2mEHqHT6Cv— Kevin De Liban (@kevindeliban) March 27, 2019
“I am disappointed in today’s decision and am reviewing the decision and coordinating with state and federal officials to determine the appropriate course of action.
“The effect of Judge Boasberg’s order is that the work and community engagement requirements cannot be enforced, and Arkansas must provide three months of retroactive coverage instead of the one month allowed under the Arkansas Works approval. Beneficiaries who did not comply with the work and community engagement requirements for three consecutive months in 2018 and were removed from the program have always been eligible to reapply for coverage through the Medicaid expansion program.
“Judge Boasberg’s decision does not change that, and it does not require that the Arkansas Department of Human Services automatically re-enroll any of those individuals in the program. Arkansans must reapply if they want coverage. Additionally, individuals who have not complied with the work and community engagement requirement from January to March 2019 cannot be removed from the program for noncompliance going forward.”
