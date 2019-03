Trump reverses course on Special Olympics funding cut

Watch CNN's @ryanobles try to ask Betsy DeVos about proposed federal cuts to the Special Olympics. pic.twitter.com/69yzJsq5Hy — Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) March 28, 2019

Sasha Pudelski of AASA, the School Superintendents Association, noted that the Trump budget proposed flat funding for programs supporting low-income children and children with disabilities.



“Can we pls stop talking about the never-gonna-happen cuts to the Special Olympics and start talking about real impact of budget caps to programs like IDEA and Title 1?” she wrote on Twitter. “Lets discuss the real funding issues for K-12 Ed advocates.”

Not long after Betsy DeVos defended the proposal to cut $18 million in decided not to fade any more heat and reversed course on the cut. This followed DeVos going on the attack of Democratic critics of the cut.Good for Special Olympics, but proposed Education Department budget cuts go much farther and affect more children — some 7 million under a variety of programs for the disabled proposed for cuts.