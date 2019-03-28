Trump reverses course on Special Olympics funding cut

Not long after Betsy DeVos defended the proposal to cut $18 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics, Donald Trump decided not to fade any more heat and reversed course on the cut.
Watch CNN's @ryanobles try to ask Betsy DeVos about proposed federal cuts to the Special Olympics. pic.twitter.com/69yzJsq5Hy— Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) March 28, 2019
Sasha Pudelski of AASA, the School Superintendents Association, noted that the Trump budget proposed flat funding for programs supporting low-income children and children with disabilities.
“Can we pls stop talking about the never-gonna-happen cuts to the Special Olympics and start talking about real impact of budget caps to programs like IDEA and Title 1?” she wrote on Twitter. “Lets discuss the real funding issues for K-12 Ed advocates.”
Showing 1-10 of 10
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Does the Tier 1 Group also provide training regarding how to use a bone saw…
Are Trump and his children "peripheral" parties? Answer: No, Trump and his children are all…
As a state, we will continue to be royally screwed so long as we continue…