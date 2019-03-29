 Barr promises release of redacted Mueller report in mid-April | Arkansas Blog

Friday, March 29, 2019

Barr promises release of redacted Mueller report in mid-April

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge mueller.jpg
Attorney General William Barr says he intends to release a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report around mid-April and that Donald Trump has waived his ability to review and claim privilege over what Barr decides to release.

There's 400 pages in the report, exclusive of appendices. What will be excluded?

1) Material subject to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) that by law cannot be made public; 2) material the intelligence community identifies as potentially compromising sensitive sources and methods; 3) material that could affect other ongoing matters, including those that the special counsel has referred to other department offices, and 4) information that would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interest of peripheral third parties.
As many others have written, we already know plenty about what Mueller has found. Russia DID interfere in the 2018 election. Trump campaigners had many dealings with Russians. Several of them are going to prison. Trump and his family did business with the Russians.

It seems unlikely some embarrassment doesn't exist in the Mueller documents unless the redactions leave it an empty shell. Key question: Are Trump and his children "peripheral" parties?
