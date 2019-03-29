Barr promises release of redacted Mueller report in mid-April

1) Material subject to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) that by law cannot be made public; 2) material the intelligence community identifies as potentially compromising sensitive sources and methods; 3) material that could affect other ongoing matters, including those that the special counsel has referred to other department offices, and 4) information that would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interest of peripheral third parties.As many others have written, we already know plenty about what Mueller has found. Russia DID interfere in the 2018 election. Trump campaigners had many dealings with Russians. Several of them are going to prison. Trump and his family did business with the Russians.
Showing 1-4 of 4
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Had a procedure today at Arkansas Heart Hospital and the professionalism, competence and friendliness of…
Don't forget that the University of Arkansas has a so-called "Mideast Studies Program" which is…
It is embarrassing our school district would employ such a dumb inconsiderate sonovabitch as high…