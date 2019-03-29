 House defeats Medicaid budget on first vote | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 29, 2019

House defeats Medicaid budget on first vote

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge 'THE SKY ISN'T GOING TO FALL': Rep. Lane Jean speaking for Medicaid budget.
  • 'THE SKY ISN'T GOING TO FALL': Rep. Lane Jean speaking for Medicaid budget.
A judge's invalidation of the work rule for the Arkansas Medicaid expansion program figured strongly in a House defeat Friday of the first attempt to pass the Department of Human Services' Medicaid budget. The vote was 52-28, with 11  voting present, and 75 votes needed for passage.

Rep. Lane Jean, in presenting the bill already approved in the Senate, said the governor and speaker wanted a vote today, after Rep. Julie Mayberry asked for a delay. He said he was hopeful the judge's ruling would be overturned, but if it was not it would roughly cost the state $20 million in increased spending to cover people otherwise disqualified from the program. But he said DHS had sufficient room in its budget to cover that amount.

The budget is $8 billion. The portion devoted to the Medicaid expansion, known as Arkansas Works, accounts for about $135 million in state spending. The budget also includes spending for children and the disabled.

After the vote, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said:

Some House members still have questions regarding Wednesday's work requirement ruling. That's to be expected. I expect a second vote next and I trust the bill will pass.

Rep. Grant Hodges opposed voting on an $8 billion budget bill less than two days after the court ruling. He also questioned the speed with which the bill was approved in Joint Budget and the Senate.

"Why is this appropriation not being amended at all?" Hodges asked. What's the point of an appropriation, he asked, if "DHS can do whatever they want anyway." He referred to statements that DHS had the money to cover the budget either way.

Hodges observed, too, that a final decision on an appeal had not been made by the federal government, defendant in the lawsuit. He said the House deserved to be treated as a co-equal and not forced to accept the Senate approval without questions being answered.

Rep. Dan Sullivan questioned whether an emergency required a vote today. "The sky's not going to fall if it doesn't," Jean replied. Sullivan said a further debate was needed.

Rep. Deborah Ferguson, amid complaints about growing state spending, noted that Arkansas "actually made money on Arkansas Works." This is because the private option version of the Medicaid expansion, through private insurance companies, relieved Arkansas of Medicaid spending on people who otherwise would have been covered on the traditional Medicaid program. (Expansion Medicaid is funded by the federal government at a higher matching rate than traditional Medicaid, meaning lower per-patient expenditures by the state.) The expansion also spurred spending that generated fees and taxes. Ferguson noted a looming Medicaid deficit in 2013 was solved by the Medicaid expansion.

The defeat was more or less expected, given the 75-vote requirement. Now the governor knows on whom he needs to work.

There will be more votes.

Reactions included this from the Arkansas Citizens First Congress, which said the vote imperils the entire state budget and health care from almost 300,000 people.

We are not to the point, but if the Medicaid expansion isn't acceptable to three-fourths of the House without the work requirement, an end to the program would deliver a massive hit to state revenue with consequences including recent tax cuts and outlays for other services.

Tags: ,

Hutchinson names Jake Bleed budget director
Yes, the legislature is that bad

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (7)
Email

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Tree of Life Seeds

RT @ConwayPolice: MISSING: 10 y/o Jamarion Duncan Last seen around 8pm Friday evening in the area of 6th & Hayes Streets riding a bike sim…
Fox16 News

RT @ConwayPolice: MISSING: 10 y/o Jamarion Duncan Last seen around 8pm Friday evening in the area of 6th & Hayes Streets riding a bike sim…
KARK4News

DVH Talks Win Over Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks - News

A 40-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his infant son: https://t.co/gx0xGAltmf
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

'Evil attracts evil': Judge gives mom life in murder of adopted teen daughter https://t.co/cyAZ0WvDzL https://t.co/ShIGrs44ZX
KATV News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation