Friday, March 29, 2019

Hutchinson names Jake Bleed budget director

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 10:28 AM

Gov. Asa Hutchinson today named Jake Bleed to succeed Duncan Baird as state budget director.

Bleed, a lawyer and former Democrat-Gazette editorialist, has been director of fiscal and agency operations in the governor's office since July 2017 and headed communications at the Department of Finance and Administration previously. Baird, a former legislator, is going to work Monday as head of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System.

House defeats Medicaid budget on first vote

