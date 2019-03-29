 Libertarians sue over tougher ballot qualification law | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 29, 2019

Libertarians sue over tougher ballot qualification law

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge libparty.jpg
The Libertarian Party of Arkansas filed a federal lawsuit about a new state law that more than doubled the signature requirement for a political party to qualify for the ballot.
The new law, sponsored by Sen. Trent Garner, removes a 10,000-signature requirement with the requirement of 3 percent of votes cast in the most recent election for governor. A similar restriction was struck done in court before.

The Libertarian Party said in a news release:

The Libertarian Party of Arkansas filed a complaint in federal court yesterday seeking to overturn the provisions of a new law that makes it more difficult for third-parties to get on the ballot in Arkansas. Act 164, which was passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor last month, increased the number of petition signatures required for the formation of “New Political Parties” from 10,000 to 26,746 (3% of votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election).

The Libertarians’ lawsuit calls the new requirement “an unconstitutional, unnecessary, and excessive petition signature requirement” that “serve[s] no compelling state interest.” It calls upon the court to declare the requirement as an unconstitutional infringement on the plaintiff’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights “to actively engage in the exercise of their free speech, right to political association, right to petition, right to form a political party, seek redress of grievances, cast an effective vote and equal protection and due process of the laws of the United States of America.”

The chair of the Libertarian Party, Michael Pakko, expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in court. “We told our legislators that they were re-establishing a standard that had been overturned in federal court back in 2006, but they passed it anyway. We have clear precedent on our side.” Pakko was referring to the case of Green Party of Arkansas v. Daniels, where the court overturned a 3% requirement that was subsequently replaced by the 10,000-signature standard.

When asked for comment, Richard Winger, a noted expert on ballot-access laws across the nation, pointed out that there have been not just one, but two cases where Arkansas’ petition requirements have been invalidated by federal courts. In 1996, Citizens to Establish a Reform Party In Arkansas v. Priest also struck down a requirement for signatures totally 3% of the vote. “It is truly outrageous that TWICE a federal court has struck down the 3%, and yet the state has done it a third time. That makes this case unique in the whole country's history of ballot access litigation.”

Libertarians are also challenging aspects of the more recently enacted law that shifts primary elections from May to March in presidential election years. In the process of moving primary election deadlines forward, Act 545, signed by the governor earlier this week, also affects third-parties and independent candidates. “As if to add insult to injury, they made it even more difficult by moving the deadlines,” said Pakko. “Prospective challengers to the established incumbents shouldn’t have to form parties and select candidates over a year before the general election.”

The complaint filed yesterday, Libertarian Party of Arkansas et al. v. Thurston, asks the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas to declare several provisions of recently-enacted laws as unconstitutional and to issue an injunction to permit the Libertarian Party of Arkansas to submit 10,000 valid signatures to demonstrate sufficient support for the formation of a new political party. The action would enjoin the Arkansas Secretary of State, John Thurston, from enforcing the contested provisions of the new laws. 

Tags: , ,

Lundstrum mounts another late-night attack on minimum wage increase

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Tree of Life Seeds

Faith Matters: Career found through injury https://t.co/L0QCtK0eIi #ARNews https://t.co/hY7eDGZEwL
KARK4News

Arkansas panel rejects Bible course requirement for schools https://t.co/CArsBx3txe https://t.co/sObu8Nzg1c
KATV News

White Hall Principal Mark Jelks said on Friday that an anti-Muslim photo shared on his Facebook page was “a huge mi… https://t.co/2FdlkpjDzG
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Thinking about man killed in Little Rock. https://t.co/ZBerAp8ElI
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

Public input sought on downtown Fort Smith truck traffic
TalkBusiness.net

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation