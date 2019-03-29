 Lundstrum mounts another late-night attack on minimum wage increase | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 29, 2019

Lundstrum mounts another late-night attack on minimum wage increase

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 9:35 AM

THERE SHE GOES AGAIN: Rep. Robin Lundstrum makes another late-night attack on voter-approved minimum wage.
  • THERE SHE GOES AGAIN: Rep. Robin Lundstrum makes another late-night attack on voter-approved minimum wage.

At a late-night committee session Thursday, Rep. Robin Lundstrum pulled another sneak attack, pushing out an amended version of one of her bills to roll back the minimum wage increase approved by voters in November.

Last night, with no advance notice, she got committee approval around 9:10 pm., for HB 1752, which caps the minimum wage at $9.25, lopping off two years of increases to $11, for businesses with fewer than 25 employees (thousands of them) and for nonprofit developmental service providers and nonprofits with an operating budget of less than $1 million.

Rules were suspended to hear Lundstrum's bill because an earlier approval in committee (similarly done late in the day with little opportunity for opponents to speak) occurred without the amendment being engrossed into the bill.  Lundstrum added the amendment on the House floor Thursday. It was intended to clear up the original language that lawyers had said returned the minimum wage to $7.25 an hour, not just freezing it at $9.25.

She'd pushed out this bill and a rollback of minimum wage for teens earlier in the week despite legal arguments that she was making the minimum $7.25. She got the clarifying amendment added Thursday to HB 1752 and re-referred it to the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee. Chairman Jack Ladyman suspended rules around 9:10 p.m., explained the need to consider the bill again, and it was done without discussion.

Tags: , ,

Medicaid leader Seema Verma spending millions on her 'brand'
Libertarians sue over tougher ballot qualification law

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (10)
Email

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Tree of Life Seeds

Public input sought on downtown Fort Smith truck traffic
TalkBusiness.net

Storied building in downtown Little Rock under contract to unnamed buyer who has plans to turn its commercial space… https://t.co/fI2O4HCW62
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Batesville Superintendent asking Heber Springs field safety concerns be addressed after injury… https://t.co/KRhtWNfGDV
KARK4News

Mayflower police nab three dozen drivers for drunk driving https://t.co/vHDhqZoxeq https://t.co/O8Olppaobw
KATV News

Colon cancer survivor advises others to be diligent about screenings https://t.co/f7LArO0vFK #ARNews https://t.co/bW45jKod3R
Fox16 News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation