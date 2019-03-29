Medicaid leader Seema Verma spending millions on her 'brand'

The Trump appointee who oversees Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare quietly directed millions of taxpayer dollars in contracts to Republican communications consultants during her tenure atop the agency — including hiring one well-connected GOP media adviser to bolster her public profile.Verma has worked closely with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on imposing work requirements on Medicaid. Yes. Millions in tax dollars being spent to exalt a woman trying to grind down poor people. The agency naturally defends the boss.
The communications subcontracts approved by CMS Administrator Seema Verma — routed through a larger federal contract and described to POLITICO by three individuals with firsthand knowledge of the agreements — represent a sharp break from precedent at the agency. Those deals, managed by Verma’s deputies, came in some cases over the objections of CMS staffers, who raised concerns about her push to use federal funds on GOP consultants and to amplify coverage of Verma’s own work. CMS has its own large communications shop, including about two dozen people who handle the press.
But some career CMS staff have voiced their concerns to political appointees within the agency about routing taxpayer dollars to GOP consultants and helping a federal official like Verma improve her personal brand, said two individuals aware of those conversations. Oversight groups also have raised concerns, saying the behavior, as described to them by POLITICO, would appear to cross ethical lines.Remember this when Arkansas legislators balk in the House today at contributing a mite to health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Arkansas poor people without the punitive work rule. Perhaps Verma's practices might discourage some of the usual self-righteous
Showing 1-7 of 7
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Razor...so glad things went well for you and the prognosis is good. Here's to a…
Really casual, 2 stents as a tune up at AHH after triple bypass at Baptist…
And to think this horrible Legislature is probably the farm club for our next Governor…