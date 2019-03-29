 White Hall principal accused of anti-Muslim Facebook post | Arkansas Blog

Friday, March 29, 2019

White Hall principal accused of anti-Muslim Facebook post

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 7:13 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-03-29_at_6.59.07_am.png

KARK/Fox 16 has identified Mark Jelks, principal of White Hall High School, as having shared on his Facebook account Sunday a post from another Facebook page with an anti-Muslim message — "Kick Islam out of America: You can't walk with God holding hands with the devil."

The buzz about the slur was mentioned here yesterday without names. I couldn't confirm the post then and Jelks and White Hall Superintendent Doug Dorris didn't respond to my calls and e-mails.

KARK said, however, that the White Hall administration had issued a statement in response to its query:

"The district is absolutely committed to being an inclusive, respectful, non-discriminatory environment that places the student first. We do not support or endorse statements to the contrary. We respect the religious backgrounds of all of our students and families, including those who choose not to believe. We will continue to ensure our staff receives high-quality professional development.

As this is a personnel matter, the district cannot comment any further."
The posting, removed from his page but captured in screenshots, received wide attention in part because of complaints from M.D. Shahriyar, a Muslim and 2016 White Hall High graduate.

"It's just completely inexcusable," Shahriyar said. 
He wants an apology. The Council on American-Islamic Relations also has called for an investigation of the principal's post.

Jelks no longer has a public Facebook page. It had included posts about a range of issues, from national parks to many reflecting support for Donald Trump and similar political viewpoints.

Medicaid leader Seema Verma spending millions on her 'brand'

