Bill filed to drug-test legislators

"It's not one of those things where I'm just filing late in the session because I know it's not going to pass."
Rep. Love says it was born out of the idea that SNAP recipients be drug tested and he feels strongly that elected officials should do the same.
"It's something that if we're going to charge the citizens of Arkansas with being drug-free, I think we need to lead by example," says Rep. Love.
About 19,000 people applied for TANF in Arkansas in 2017. Of those, 3,430 were given a survey intended to screen for drug use. And of those:Love's bill essentially duplicates the 2017 law, substituting legislators in relevant spots for TANF recipients.
Just five were given drug tests and only two of those admittedly recent drug users tested positive. Another eight refused to take the test. Though the testing itself cost just a couple hundred dollars, with staffing costs included the cost was $32,506.65, a spokesperson told ThinkProgress — an effective cost of more than $6,500 per test.
