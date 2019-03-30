The line is open

Showing 1-16 of 16
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
This is interesting. Long read from Jeff Bezos private investor. The trump/kushner ties to the…
Jane Curtain/Bill Murray.
And Chevy Chase
RC--It may have been predictable but it was still funny. Trump will be having a…