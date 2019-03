Tilting at another legislative windmill in the name of train safety

previous

lead

Trains growing in length have become a menace and endanger public safety. The arrival of longer trains has resulted in blocked crossing across our state. These crossing blockages are happening more frequently and for much lengthier periods. Longer trains impact all areas of our State both rural and urban. The safety of our communities and maintaining our first responder's ability to protect the public should remain our priority.

Speaking of impossible legislative dreams (seepost): Here's another one, though very serious, about(D-Fort Smith) issponsor of HB 1961 to limit theThe powerful rail lobby isn't likely to cheer passage of this late-arriving bill. But it's worth a mention. We mentioned similar legislation in Missouri in an earlier Arkansas Blog item about problems caused throughout Arkansas by trains blocking highway crossings for hours at a time. That item included a letter from, representative of a railroad workers union, who explained how reduced workforces and longer trains have contributed to the crossing problems and other safety issues.He comments in notifying me about Richardson's legislation:The bill is on a committee agenda next week. With about two weeks of work left, odds of passing new legislation at this stage are long.