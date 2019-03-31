 Arkansas is a trend setter, but you might want to hold your applause | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, March 31, 2019

Arkansas is a trend setter, but you might want to hold your applause

Posted By on Sun, Mar 31, 2019 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge LEADING THE WAY: Gov. Asa Hutchinson gets credit for a cople of laws getting national attention.
  • LEADING THE WAY: Gov. Asa Hutchinson gets credit for a cople of laws getting national attention.
Headlines this morning show Arkansas leading the way, not necessarily in exemplary fashion. The Medicaid work rule is one; a new law to speed up state capture of unclaimed retirement accounts is another.

MEDICAID WORK RULE

In New Hampshire, where a work rule is under consideration for expanded Medicaid coverage, proponents contend they'll do better than Arkansas, nationally famous now for its botched outreach to those covered on the work rule. (The work requirement itself is illegal, a judge has ruled, never mind the cluster**** that ensued in the reporting.) From the Union-Leader

“Some of the proponents of this bill have said they’re concerned about situations that occurred in Arkansas,” says state Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, one of the chief architects of the work requirement and expanded Medicaid compromise.

“From what I understand, the reason for that was more of an administrative and technical failure … that people had a hard time complying because they didn’t know how to comply.”

Bradley says DHHS Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers has gone to great lengths to prepare his agency to avoid such outcomes. The department held a series of meetings to brief Medicaid recipients, but those were poorly attended.

“Our (health and human services) department has learned from Arkansas and has created multiple ways for people to be able to comply with the requirements,” he said.

The New Hampshire work requirement reporting does not even require third-party verification, said Bradley.

“Any individual can self-attest to what their work hours were,” he said. “That’s a major protection.”

Democrats in the state Senate argue that one of the elements of the quid pro quo with Republicans was that people would not be kicked off Medicaid in large numbers because of the work requirement.

The bill that passed the state Senate on Thursday would terminate the work requirement if it resulted in more than 500 people losing their coverage.
RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS

The Morning Consult reports on a little-noticed new law from the current Arkansas legislative session.

Arkansas has shortened the wait before it can claim abandoned retirement accounts and other assets, a move that some mutual fund industry and consumer advocate groups worry could prompt other states to follow suit and potentially upend consumers’ retirement plans.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on March 15 signed into law a measure eliminating a three-year waiting period before the state can liquidate bonds, mutual fund accounts or bank deposits that have been dormant for seven years. Other states typically need to try to find the owner of the assets for a set period, ranging from several months to several years, before claiming the funds.

The Arkansas law, which passed with broad support from the state Legislature, could mobilize similar efforts elsewhere in the country, especially if the measure faces no legal challenges or public outcry, according to the Investment Company Institute, a trade group for the mutual funds industry.

“We’re concerned it’s the start of a national trend,” said Tami Salmon, assistant general counsel at the Investment Company Institute.
Arkansas, which has some $280 million in unclaimed assets, defends the law change because of the seven-year dormancy period and notes some other states can move more quickly to claim assets. Perhaps so. Nonetheless, there we are in the headlines again.

Tags: , , ,

Young women sue to wear pants to school

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (6)
Email

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • A sunny open line

    Got anything?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 31, 2019

  • Young women sue to wear pants to school

    This is interesting in the Washington Post. A successful ACLU lawsuit against a North Carolina charter school that required female students to wear skirts to preserve "chivalry." Pants won.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 31, 2019

  • The line is open

    The readers take over.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 30, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Tree of Life Seeds

A youth and an El Paso man died in separate crashes in Arkansas on Friday, troopers said: https://t.co/2GniR8S7yj
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @HaydenNix: As expected temperatures went below freezing across many parts of Northern and far West Central Arkansas. Tonight, as wind…
KARK4News

Rev. Jackson plans rally in support of Chicago prosecutor https://t.co/ZuU1fDlLC4 https://t.co/rLKfjMEwbO
KATV News

RT @CathyEKoehler: @ArkEducation https://t.co/uMXflX5kdL
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

Arkansas Crime Watch: Alleged mall 'peeker', Task Force targets drugs and guns, teens in pursuit… https://t.co/xQBAzK0RGh
Fox16 News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: A sunny open line

    • "Arkansas bans cauliflower rice?" Cuz sometimes the "free market" needs a dose of Socialism. Particularly…

    • Posted by tsallenarng
    • on March 31, 2019

  • Re: A sunny open line

    • williamson is a special athlete, and his teammates all say that his knowledge of the…

    • Posted by deadseasquirrel
    • on March 31, 2019

  • Re: A sunny open line

    • There were several skits on SNL last night that were funny and worth sharing. I…

    • Posted by NeverVoteRepublican
    • on March 31, 2019

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation