Young women sue to wear pants to school

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Malcolm Howard said that the policy at the public charter school violated the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution because girls were treated differently than boys. Girls at the school, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade, could wear only skirts, jumpers or skorts (a skirt with shorts underneath) as part of their uniforms, with an exception for physical education classes.The school argued that its dress code promoted traditional values. So true, after a fashion.
Every so often, Charter Day School in North Carolina would hold fire or tornado drills in which students had to kneel and protect their heads from flying debris or crawl on the ground to avoid imaginary smoke.
But girls had a much more immediate threat to fear: the boys.
“I don’t think the boys were supposed to be looking up our skirts, but they did,” former student Keely Burks said in a statement to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “I wished I was wearing pants or shorts during those drills.”
