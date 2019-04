Bill aims to decriminalize possession of a small amount of marijuana

less

and

Maximum

This late in the session, the chances of passage of new bills are problematic, but here's one worth a note all the same: Rproposes to further sharply reduce penalties for possession of less than an Under current law, possession ofthan four ounces of marijuana is a Class A misdemeanor, a crime category punishable by up to a year in jail.HB 1972, by Blake,would make possession of less than an ounce a "violation" rather than a misdemeanor crime.penalty would be a fine of $200. And the violation would not be considered a previous conviction under a section of the law that makes four previous convictions of 1 to 4 ounces of marijuana a Class D felony.